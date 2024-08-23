Dynamic Duo: Gauri Khan and Manish Malhotra unite again to create pure design magic
Who in the design world would have not heard of Gauri Khan and Manish Malhotra? Granted that both of these luminaries belong to different sections of the design universe — one focusing on home decor and interiors, while the other on couture — they have come together time and again to always create something beautiful. This time, the duo has collaborated with Bonito Designs, an interior design brand, for a transformative concept World Designs and have combined their two design sensibilities with an in-depth understanding of various themes sourced from cultures across the world, presenting a collaboration that offers a kaleidoscope of interior design concepts that they hope will resonate with the preferences and aspirations of their customers in India. As the Bengaluru-based brand launched its third experiential centre in Mumbai and plans to launch operations in Pune, Hyderabad, NCR and Chennai in the next few months, we catch up with Gauri and Manish, to chat about this collaboration, their design philosophies, their love for art and more.
Do tell us about World Designs?
I have always been passionate about designing spaces and to partner with a brand like Bonito Designs is easy because it matches my interior design ethos for creating beautiful spaces for people to live, work and enjoy. For the two years we have been working very closely to give the consumer a highly enriching experience that is not only aesthetic, but functional, as well. World Designs is a particularly intriguing concept Manish and I have been exploring, allowing us to incorporate global influences and individual aspirations into our creative process. Together, we are excited about the potential to redefine and elevate the world of design.
Collaborating with Bonito Designs and curating themes from around the world has been an exhilarating journey, blending my fashion sensibilities with their interior design expertise. Over the past year and a half, we’ve meticulously curated a collection that is both visually stunning and deeply functional. The themes draw inspiration from global trends and cultures, creating spaces that resonate with personal stories and lifestyles.
Manish, what are the design philosophies, styles and elements that you hope to bring to the collaboration, considering you’ve always been considered to be more from the world of couture?
My design philosophy revolves around timeless elegance, intricate craftsmanship and a celebration of individuality. My signature style is defined by luxurious fabrics, detailed embellishments and a blend of traditional and contemporary aesthetics, creating pieces that are both classic and modern.
What do you both admire the most in each other’s design sensibilities?
I deeply admire Manish’s ability to combine traditional elements with contemporary aesthetics. His keen eye for detail and his innovative use of textures and patterns align perfectly with my own design philosophy. We both strive for elegance and functionality, ensuring that each design tells a unique story while being practical. Our complementary sensibilities have allowed us to create spaces that are not only visually stunning but also warm and inviting, perfectly balancing opulence with comfort.
I admire Gauri’s ability to infuse warmth and sophistication into every space she designs. Her meticulous attention to detail and her ability to blend functionality with aesthetics perfectly complement my own focus on luxurious, yet practical designs.
Gauri, could you share with us one design from the collection that you personally love the most?
Sure. Out of the entire collection, the Miami Maximalist theme holds a special place in my heart. It’s a bold and vibrant design that captures the essence of Miami’s eclectic and energetic vibe. The use of bright colours, mixed patterns and statement pieces creates a lively and dynamic environment. This theme resonates with me because it pushes the boundaries of traditional design, encouraging creativity and self-expression. It’s a perfect blend of fun and sophistication, which I find incredibly inspiring.
Shifting focus, Manish, what inspires your couture collections and how do you keep your designs fresh and relevant in a rapidly changing industry?
My fashion collections are inspired by cultural heritage, global trends and contemporary art. To keep my designs fresh and relevant, I constantly explore new techniques, materials and concepts, ensuring that each collection reflects current trends while maintaining a timeless appeal.
And Gauri, considering interior design and decor is your forte, what is your design philosophy?
My design philosophy centres around creating spaces that reflect the personality and lifestyle of the occupants while ensuring functionality and aesthetic appeal. I believe in blending contemporary and traditional elements to craft timeless designs. Every project is a new canvas, where I strive to balance comfort, style and practicality. I aim to create environments that evoke warmth and joy, making people feel truly at home.
We’re very curious Manish, how do you blend your fashion sensibilities with interior design? Are there any similarities or differences in your approach to these two fields?
Blending fashion sensibilities with interior design involves a focus on detail, texture and harmony. Both fields require an understanding of colour, form and function. While fashion emphasises movement and wearability, interior design focuses on spatial aesthetics and comfort, yet both strive to create a unique, cohesive experience.
Gauri, we’ve also always been very curious — what sparked your passion for interior design and how has it evolved over the years? And how do you balance aesthetics with functionality in your designs?
My passion for interior design was sparked by my love for art and architecture from a young age. Over the years, this passion has evolved through continuous learning and experimentation. Initially, it was about creating beautiful spaces, but as I gained experience, I realised the importance of functionality and personal expression in design. Collaborating with various professionals and working on diverse projects has broadened my perspective, allowing me to innovate and refine my approach constantly. To answer the second part of your question — balancing aesthetics with functionality is key to successful interior design. I start by understanding the needs and lifestyle of my clients, which helps me prioritise functionality. Then, I focus on integrating aesthetic elements that complement the practical aspects. This includes choosing materials that are not only beautiful but also durable and easy to maintain. The goal is to create harmonious spaces that are visually appealing and cater to everyday living needs, ensuring comfort and usability without compromising on style.
Manish, taking that thought further, how do you stay motivated and continuously push the boundaries of creativity in your work?
I stay motivated by constantly seeking inspiration from diverse sources such as travel, art and nature. Engaging with new cultures and ideas helps me push creative boundaries and continuously evolve my designs to stay ahead in the industry.
Gauri, you’ve designed homes for many celebrities. How do you tailor your designs to reflect their personalities and lifestyles?
Designing homes for celebrities involves understanding their unique personalities, tastes and lifestyles. I spend considerable time discussing their preferences, daily routines and aspirations. This helps me create personalised spaces that reflect their individuality. I incorporate elements that resonate with their interests and experiences, whether it’s through custom furniture, art pieces or specific colour schemes. Each design is tailored to not only meet their aesthetic expectations but also to provide a functional and comfortable living environment that suits their high-profile lifestyles. One of the unique challenges of designing for celebrities is ensuring privacy and security while maintaining aesthetic appeal. Celebrities often require bespoke solutions that cater to their specific needs and tastes, which can be demanding yet creatively stimulating. The rewards are equally significant, as these projects often push the boundaries of conventional design and allow for innovative, highend creations. The satisfaction of seeing a celebrity client delighted with their new space is immensely rewarding. It’s fulfilling to know that the designs have made a positive impact on their lives, providing them with a sanctuary that reflects their status and personal style.
Manish, in conclusion, what trends do you foresee becoming prominent in the design industry in the next few years?
I foresee a rise in sustainable and ecofriendly designs, incorporating natural materials and ethical practices. Additionally, there will be a focus on personalisation and bespoke elements, with global influences and technological integration playing a significant role in shaping future trends.
And Gauri, to wrap up this conversation — what are your top three tips for someone looking to refresh their home interior on a budget?
First, focus on decluttering and reorganising your space. A clean, organised space can make a significant difference without any cost. Second, invest in a few statement pieces like cushions, rugs or artwork to add character and colour to your rooms. And finally, consider DIY projects like repainting walls or repurposing furniture. These changes can refresh your interiors without breaking the bank, giving your home a new lease on life with minimal expense.
Also check out Manish answering Janhvi Kapoor's 'How are you so with it' question on a reality show!