Five souvenirs in Hyderabad's local markets

Hyderabad, with its rich history and vibrant culture, offers a treasure trove of unique souvenirs that capture the essence of this enchanting city. From intricate jewellery to handcrafted textiles, the local markets of Hyderabad are bustling with artifacts that make perfect mementos. Here's a guide to discovering some of the most unique souvenirs you can find in Hyderabad's bustling bazaars.
Laad Bazaar, located near the historic Charminar, is renowned for its dazzling array of lacquer bangles. These colourful bangles are meticulously handcrafted and embellished with stones, sequins and glitter. Each piece is a work of art, reflecting the craftsmanship and cultural heritage of Hyderabad. As you walk through the narrow lanes of Laad Bazaar, the vibrant colours and intricate designs of these bangles are sure to catch your eye. They make for exquisite souvenirs, perfect for gifting or personal adornment.
Hyderabad is famously known as the ‘City of Pearls’, and no visit is complete without exploring the pearl markets at Pathar Gatti. Here, you'll find a wide variety of pearl jewellery, ranging from simple strands to elaborate necklaces, earrings and bracelets. The pearls are sourced from various parts of the world and set in beautiful designs that blend traditional and contemporary styles. Whether you’re looking for a classic pearl set or a modern piece, Pathar Gatti offers something for everyone, ensuring you leave with a timeless souvenir.
Bidriware, an ancient Persian art form, is a unique metal craft that Hyderabad is famous for. This intricate handicraft involves inlaying silver or gold into a blackened alloy of zinc and copper, creating stunning designs on items such as vases, trays, boxes and jewellery. Bidri Bazaar is the best place to find these exquisite pieces. The distinctive black and silver patterns of Bidriware make it a unique and elegant souvenir, symbolising the city’s rich cultural heritage and artisanal excellence.
For textile enthusiasts, Pochampally Ikat is a must-buy. This traditional handwoven fabric is known for its vibrant colours and intricate geometric patterns. Sultan Bazaar is one of the best places to shop for Pochampally sarees, dupattas and dress materials. The artisans use a complex dyeing process to create these stunning textiles, which are both beautiful and durable. Owning a piece of Pochampally Ikat is like having a slice of Hyderabad’s textile artistry, making it a cherished souvenir.
Moazzam Jahi Market, with its old-world charm, is the perfect place to explore the traditional perfumes known as attar. These natural, alcohol-free perfumes are made from essential oils and come in a variety of enchanting fragrances, such as rose, sandalwood and jasmine. Stored in ornate glass bottles, attar makes for a luxurious and aromatic keepsake. The rich, long-lasting scents capture the essence of Hyderabad’s heritage, providing a sensory reminder of your visit to the city.
(Written by Manik Kichugari)