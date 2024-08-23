Five souvenirs in Hyderabad's local markets

Hyderabad is famously known as the ‘City of Pearls’, and no visit is complete without exploring the pearl markets at Pathar Gatti. Here, you'll find a wide variety of pearl jewellery, ranging from simple strands to elaborate necklaces, earrings and bracelets. The pearls are sourced from various parts of the world and set in beautiful designs that blend traditional and contemporary styles. Whether you’re looking for a classic pearl set or a modern piece, Pathar Gatti offers something for everyone, ensuring you leave with a timeless souvenir.