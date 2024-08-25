Turn your walls into art galleries with Cocoon Fine Rugs' wall rugs

Imagine a world where your walls are no longer just passive backdrops but become active, artistic expressions of luxury and sustainability. Welcome to the revolutionary trend introduced by Cocoon Fine Rugs — wall rugs. This innovative concept is blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary flair, setting a new standard for wall décor. As the lines between art and functionality blur, Cocoon Fine Rugs invites you to explore this unique way to redefine your living spaces.
“We wanted to transform wall spaces into dynamic canvases of art and luxury,” says Smriti Choudhary, brand director at Cocoon Fine Rugs.
Each wall rug is more than just a décor piece; it’s a statement of sophisticated artistry. The concept was born from a vision to merge the traditional essence of fine rugs with contemporary design elements. “We explore current design trends and our clients’ needs to create patterns and textures that harmonise with various interior styles. Every wall rug is crafted to be not only decorative but also a true work of art,” Smriti explains.
They are crafted from the finest wool and silk. Wool provides a robust foundation, while silk adds an elegant sheen, creating a visually striking and enduring décor element. “Our wall rugs are hand-woven using techniques such as hand-knotting and tufting. Creating one piece typically takes two to three months,” says Smriti.
The brand offers a range of designs to suit diverse interior settings. For a contemporary living room, a bold, abstract wall rug can serve as a striking focal point. In a serene bedroom, softer, muted designs create a calming atmosphere. The new range also includes a special collaboration with artist Vishakha Jindal, in association with Priyasri Art Gallery.
Price starts at Rs 1,500 per sq ft. Available online.
