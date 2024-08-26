Studio by Agni’s Blute Collection turns furniture into art!

The Blute Cabinet’s doors are adorned with intricate, hand-embroidered floral patterns, set against a sturdy acacia wood frame. This cabinet is more than just furniture; it’s a statement piece that adds a splash of colour and elegance to any room. “The vibrant embroidery not only enhances its visual appeal but also infuses any space with joy and life,” Anushka explains.

Next in the collection is the Blute Sofa, an exemplar of opulent lounging. Upholstered in the softest cotton velvet and embellished with hand-embroidered designs by Rajasthan’s finest artisans, this sofa is designed to be the centerpiece of your living room. “The Blute Sofa is crafted for those who value both aesthetics and comfort,” Ahuja says. “The plush cotton velvet and intricate embroidery offer a luxurious seating experience that is as beautiful as it is comfortable.”

Completing the collection is the Blute Armchair, an epitome of refined relaxation. Draped in rich blue cotton velvet and adorned with hand-embroidered blooming flowers, this armchair blends elegance with practical comfort. Its design features a thoughtful combination of raw ash wood textures and graceful curves, ensuring that it provides both style and support. “The armchair’s design is meant to offer a unique blend of luxury and usability, making it a perfect addition to any stylish home,” she adds.