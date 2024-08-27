Discover Wriver India’s groundbreaking showcase at the Art of Furniture Design, Delhi Contemporary Art Week

Prepare to be amazed as Wriver India makes its debut at the Delhi Contemporary Art Week (DCAW) at the iconic Bikaner House. As the sole furniture brand invited to this prestigious event, Wriver is set to redefine the boundaries of art and design with its innovative creations.
This year, DCAW will not only celebrate visual art but will also showcase the transformative power of furniture design, thanks to Wriver’s extraordinary pieces. Each creation is a testament to Wriver’s commitment to merging artistic vision with functional excellence. The brand’s furniture is not just about practicality; it's about elevating everyday objects into extraordinary works of art.
Key Highlights of Wriver’s Showcase:
Cleave Rectangle Dining Table from the Flexus Collection: An elegant piece that combines sleek lines with a bold presence, perfect for modern dining spaces.
Onda Sideboard from the Fascia Collection: A masterful blend of form and function, offering both ample storage and a striking visual appeal.
Calcolo Coffee Table from the Figura Collection: An artistic marvel that transforms the coffee table into a conversation piece, blending intricate design with practical use.
Tokyo Sofa from the Flexus Collection: A sophisticated seating option that balances comfort with contemporary style, embodying Wriver’s signature aesthetic.
Wriver’s approach is revolutionising furniture design by embracing cutting-edge materials and techniques while staying true to sustainable practices. Each piece is crafted with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring that it stands out as both a functional object and a piece of art.
The showcase at DCAW promises to be a fascinating exploration of how art can seamlessly blend with everyday life. By integrating innovative design elements and sustainable practices, Wriver is setting new standards for how we perceive and interact with furniture.
We invite you to experience the intersection of art and design at DCAW and see firsthand how Wriver’s creations can inspire and transform contemporary living spaces.
From August 31 to September 1, 2024, at Bikaner House, New Delhi.