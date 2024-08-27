Discover Wriver India’s groundbreaking showcase at the Art of Furniture Design, Delhi Contemporary Art Week

Wriver’s approach is revolutionising furniture design by embracing cutting-edge materials and techniques while staying true to sustainable practices. Each piece is crafted with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring that it stands out as both a functional object and a piece of art.

The showcase at DCAW promises to be a fascinating exploration of how art can seamlessly blend with everyday life. By integrating innovative design elements and sustainable practices, Wriver is setting new standards for how we perceive and interact with furniture.

We invite you to experience the intersection of art and design at DCAW and see firsthand how Wriver’s creations can inspire and transform contemporary living spaces.

From August 31 to September 1, 2024, at Bikaner House, New Delhi.