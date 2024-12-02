Discover Aadi-Ananta by Life n Colors: A timeless fusion of global artistic traditions in home décor

Life n colors has long been a brand that marries tradition with innovation, and their latest collection, Aadi-Ananta, sets a new standard in home décor. This collection is a tribute to the seamless fusion of global artistic traditions, drawing inspiration from Persian, European, Oriental, and Indian cultures. The name Aadi-Ananta, meaning “a beginning without an end” in Sanskrit, perfectly embodies the timeless spirit of the collection, which celebrates the infinite possibilities of creativity and cultural integration.

Apourva Sharma, co-founder of Life n Colors, explains, “We chose the name because our designs transcend borders and eras.”