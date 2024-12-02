Discover Aadi-Ananta by Life n Colors: A timeless fusion of global artistic traditions in home décor

Life n colors has long been a brand that marries tradition with innovation, and their latest collection, Aadi-Ananta, sets a new standard in home décor. This collection is a tribute to the seamless fusion of global artistic traditions, drawing inspiration from Persian, European, Oriental, and Indian cultures. The name Aadi-Ananta, meaning “a beginning without an end” in Sanskrit, perfectly embodies the timeless spirit of the collection, which celebrates the infinite possibilities of creativity and cultural integration.
Apourva Sharma, co-founder of Life n Colors, explains, “We chose the name because our designs transcend borders and eras.”
The collection includes a stunning range of wallpapers and fabrics, alongside bespoke furnishings from the brand’s home line, Prasanaakshi. The textile range features intricately crafted items such as curtains, wall art, and art prints. These pieces showcase detailed hand-embroidery, like depictions of Ram-Sita and delicate threadwork on Chinoiserie patterns. The fine stitching not only adds texture but also depth, making these designs truly unique.
One standout piece in the collection is the Maharaja Maharani Canopy. Apourva describes it as “a striking homage to India’s miniature art, capturing the regal elegance of kings and queens through intricate detailing. Handcrafted by skilled artisans, this canopy blends lush forest imagery with royal symbolism.”
Incorporating traditional artistry into modern home décor is at the heart of the brand. Apourva explains, “We strive to transport onlookers into the rich eras and cultures behind each design. For example, The House of Melody draws inspiration from the iconic style of Raja Ravi Varma. Our team visited museums and galleries to study his art to capture its essence.”
Price starts at Rs 400 per sq ft. Available online.
