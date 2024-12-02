Transform your space with the Terra Collection by Cristiana Masi: A perfect blend of Italian elegance and Indian sensibilities

In the world of home décor, the blend of Italian elegance and Indian sensibilities creates truly transformative spaces. The launch of the Terra Collection by Cristiana Masi, brought to India in collaboration with UDC Homes, is a perfect example of this cultural fusion. Known for their innovative approach to interior design, UDC Homes has curated this exclusive collection, elevating the Indian décor scene with the timeless artistry of Italian craftsmanship. Cristiana Masi has long been a name synonymous with superior quality and innovative design in the world of wall coverings.
“With the Terra Collection, we aim to offer a perfect balance of luxury and artistry that resonates with modern Indian sensibilities,” says Neha Jain, founder of UDC Homes. The collection, which draws inspiration from natural forms and earth’s gradients, combines geometric motifs and irregular textures to create a sophisticated and harmonious aesthetic.
Cristiana Masi’s reputation for superior quality and innovative design precedes this collection. Every piece in the Terra range is a reflection of the brand’s commitment to meticulous craftsmanship, from the initial design sketches to the final print. “We believe in creating art that enhances the ambiance of a space. Terra is not just a collection; it’s a tribute to nature and a celebration of refined beauty,” shares Cristiana Masi.
For over 25 years, UDC Homes has been providing exceptional décor solutions, offering everything from decorative wall coverings to window blinds, flooring, fabrics, and designer lighting. Their philosophy of perfect finishing touches is embodied in the Terra Collection, which provides versatile, transformative options for both residential and commercial spaces.
By introducing Terra to the Indian market, UDC Homes continues its mission to offer global design solutions while honouring local aesthetics. The collection’s subtle colour palette and elegant textures evoke tranquility and relaxation, making it ideal for creating serene retreats or bold statement spaces. It is not only a showcase of Italian artistry but also reinforces the brand’s commitment to bringing the finest global designs to India, pushing the boundaries of modern interior décor.
If you are looking for creating spaces that are timeless and beautiful, this collection — which is a perfect fusion of style and function — will be just what you need.
Price on request. Available online.
