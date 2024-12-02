Transform your space with the Terra Collection by Cristiana Masi: A perfect blend of Italian elegance and Indian sensibilities

For over 25 years, UDC Homes has been providing exceptional décor solutions, offering everything from decorative wall coverings to window blinds, flooring, fabrics, and designer lighting. Their philosophy of perfect finishing touches is embodied in the Terra Collection, which provides versatile, transformative options for both residential and commercial spaces.

By introducing Terra to the Indian market, UDC Homes continues its mission to offer global design solutions while honouring local aesthetics. The collection’s subtle colour palette and elegant textures evoke tranquility and relaxation, making it ideal for creating serene retreats or bold statement spaces. It is not only a showcase of Italian artistry but also reinforces the brand’s commitment to bringing the finest global designs to India, pushing the boundaries of modern interior décor.

If you are looking for creating spaces that are timeless and beautiful, this collection — which is a perfect fusion of style and function — will be just what you need.

Price on request. Available online.

