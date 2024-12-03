FIG Living revolutionises decorative lighting with innovative, locally crafted portable lamps

Each lamp in the collection is a perfect blend of form and function. The design process wasn’t just about aesthetics; it was about ensuring a user-friendly experience. “We had to consider how people would naturally interact with the lamps — how they would carry them around,” Sushant says. This led to thoughtful features like handles on the Tote Lamp and Porto Lamp, making them easy to grab and go. “These details, like shape and grip, enhance the usability, ensuring the user enjoys every moment with the lamp,” he adds.