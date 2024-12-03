FIG Living revolutionises decorative lighting with innovative, locally crafted portable lamps

FIG Living is lighting the way for innovation in India with its new collection of portable lamps, entirely crafted and designed in the country. From concept to materials, even the LED lighting modules have been locally developed—marking a significant milestone in the decorative lighting industry.
Sushant Sharma, the visionary behind FIG Living, shares the inspiration behind the collection. He explains, “We envisioned lighting that’s not just easier to use, but completely wire-free. Our goal was to create products that were as functional as they were beautiful, incorporating key elements from Japandi and Scandinavian designs, which are all about simplicity and usability.”
Each lamp in the collection is a perfect blend of form and function. The design process wasn’t just about aesthetics; it was about ensuring a user-friendly experience. “We had to consider how people would naturally interact with the lamps — how they would carry them around,” Sushant says. This led to thoughtful features like handles on the Tote Lamp and Porto Lamp, making them easy to grab and go. “These details, like shape and grip, enhance the usability, ensuring the user enjoys every moment with the lamp,” he adds.
One of the standout designs in the collection is the Foldplay Table Lamp, which draws inspiration from the delicate art of origami. “We designed Foldplay with gifting in mind. We wanted to create a lamp that’s easy to gift, unlike bulky, non-gift-friendly lamps that often come with awkward packaging,” Sushant shares. The solution was to integrate origami-inspired folds, resulting in a lamp that’s both stunning and practical. The materials used in the lamps are as diverse and unique as the designs themselves. The Tote Lamp combines special paper and metal, Foldplay blends paper with wood, and Magnus features a mix of polypropylene and wood.
Price starts at Rs 3,299. Available online.
