Spread the festive cheer

Tis the season for giving—and what better way to make your loved ones smile than with carefully curated gifts that add charm, warmth, and a touch of glamour to their celebrations? From sophisticated décor to festive barware, we’ve put together a list of Christmas gifts that are perfect for the season of joy. Whether you’re shopping for a hostess, a tea lover, or someone who simply adores unique home décor, these gifts are sure to impress.
Gift a little luxury this Christmas with Beyond Designs’ elegant candles. With intricate glass containers and rich fragrances, these candles bring warmth and sophistication to any holiday gathering. They make for a thoughtful gift that enhances any home décor while evoking the true spirit of the season.
Bring rustic charm to Christmas décor with Kathgodown’s Doe and the Deer wooden figurines. With branch-like antlers and a warm wooden finish, these stunning deer add a touch of nature’s beauty to any space. Perfect for those who love timeless, elegant accents in their festive home.
Want to be the best gift-giver this season? Plate & Peonie’s Candy Cane Cocktail Picks (set of six) or adorable snowflake cocktail picks are your answer! Perfect for serving your signature cocktails or as a charming hostess gift. Their festive design will instantly elevate your drink presentation and make your gatherings extra special. is your answer. These cocktail picks add the perfect festive flair to any Christmas party. Priced at Rs 8,732. Available online.
Looking for something timeless? The Sisters Romantic Clara figurine by Bosa is a delicate, handcrafted masterpiece that brings a soft, refined beauty to any home. With soft pastel hues and a serene expression, this elegant ceramic piece embodies the perfect mix of nostalgia and modern artistry.
For the tea aficionado in your life, Newby’s 2024 Tea Advent Calendar is the perfect way to indulge in the festive spirit. With 24 beautifully illustrated drawers, each revealing a new premium tea blend, this luxurious calendar takes you on a journey of warming winter flavours. Whether you’re a fan of English Breakfast or Masala Chai, there’s a blend to suit every mood!
Priced at Rs12,000. Available online.
vVyom By Shuchita's Assorted Fruit Punch Snack Plates & Coasters Set is fun and colourful. It will brighten up any holiday gathering. Featuring vibrant fruits like oranges, berries, kiwis, and pineapples, they're perfect for serving snacks or as trinket trays. Packaged beautifully in a gift box, they make a playful and thoughtful gift for the host with a sense of fun.
This Shiny Red Vase by Dash Square is more than just a vase—it’s a statement piece. With its glossy finish and vibrant hue, it’s the ideal Christmas gift for anyone who loves to decorate their space with bold, festive colours. Whether used for flowers or as a standalone décor piece, it’s sure to bring a cosy vibe to any home.
For the friend who loves all things chic and festive, this vibrant red glass decanter from Kare Design’s Bottle Honeymoon Lid Red 33 is the gift to give. Topped with a striking green stopper, it adds a pop of colour and elegance to any holiday table. It’s a perfect gift for those who enjoy a good drink (or a stunning décor piece).
