The Luxe Indian collection from Zufolo Designs will give your home a sense of familiarity and belonging

Seamless finishes, classic textures, and geometric forms are timeless. No matter the current trend, minimalism will always stay evergreen. The minimalist contemporary look is perfect for smaller homes to make it clutter free, as well as larger homes to give the feel of a bigger space. Zufolo Designs’ Luxe Indian collection comprising everything from furniture, chairs, to rugs, upholstery and décor, exudes a seamless contemporary look. Retaining Indian elements like embroidery, inlay techniques and motifs, this inlay techniques and motifs, this collection is all about minimalism. Designed keeping comfort and familiarity in mind, it immediately transports you to a place where you feel like you belong.

A signature element of this collection is vegan inlay furniture and sculptures. Whether it is metal or bone, inlay techniques have always been an inherent part of Indian craftsmanship. To keep the collection environment-friendly, they have replaced bone with acrylic, melted and poured into the grooves and carvings.