The Luxe Indian collection from Zufolo Designs will give your home a sense of familiarity and belonging

Seamless finishes, classic textures, and geometric forms are timeless. No matter the current trend, minimalism will always stay evergreen. The minimalist contemporary look is perfect for smaller homes to make it clutter free, as well as larger homes to give the feel of a bigger space. Zufolo Designs’ Luxe Indian collection comprising everything from furniture, chairs, to rugs, upholstery and décor, exudes a seamless contemporary look. Retaining Indian elements like embroidery, inlay techniques and motifs, this inlay techniques and motifs, this collection is all about minimalism. Designed keeping comfort and familiarity in mind, it immediately transports you to a place where you feel like you belong.
A signature element of this collection is vegan inlay furniture and sculptures. Whether it is metal or bone, inlay techniques have always been an inherent part of Indian craftsmanship. To keep the collection environment-friendly, they have replaced bone with acrylic, melted and poured into the grooves and carvings.
“Minimalism was chosen as the aesthetic for this collection to create a serene atmosphere which provides a sense of order and calm,” says Disha Sharma, the founder and designer of the brand. By keeping the design simplistic, they have kept the focus on high quality materials and craftsmanship. The durability comes from the use of superior materials like teak, marble from Rajasthan, acacia wood, and a blend of various upholstery fabrics like velvet linen and silk. For the décor, they have used fibre, ceramic, brass, and glass. This collection also brings a wide range of faux plants that are super easy to maintain and add green and outdoor feel to any space.
The high quality materials are perfectly complemented by a soft, neutral colour palette which can be seen throughout the vast collection. While the larger part of the edit embodies the subtle colour palette, the fine detailing is done with darker contrasting colours like rust, deep green and earthy brown.
Some of their must haves are the Tara sculpture — a fibre sculpture reminding us of ancient Hindu temples, the Marble three-tier table — a coffee table exuding seam less flow and a fresh contemporary look, the Vegan Inlay side table —reminiscent of the age old technique, but with a minimalist modern touch, and the Laura floral hand tufted rug — a colourful piece with motifs inspired by India, without stepping away from the minimalist aesthetic and colour palette.
Whether your home is filled with vintage furniture, or with classic minimalist modern décor, these pieces will seamlessly blend it, making it a perfect cosy home.
Price starts at INR 11,999. Available online.