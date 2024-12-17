Designing for different seasons: How to transition your decor year-round

One of the hallmarks of exceptional design is creating spaces that seamlessly adapt to the changing seasons. Whether you’re embracing the warmth of summer or the cozy charm of winter, adjusting your decor can breathe new life into your home year-round. To guide you through these seasonal shifts, we’ve gathered expert insights from three design experts.

The power of marble: Elegance across seasons

Marble, with its intrinsic elegance, provides a versatile foundation that can adapt beautifully to both summer's brightness and winter's cozy allure. Ramesh Bhandari of A-Class Marble explains, "Marble is a timeless material that responds uniquely to each season. In colder months, deep-toned varieties like Nero Marquina pair wonderfully with textured fabrics and warm lighting to create a refined, intimate atmosphere."

As the seasons shift, marble can effortlessly transform. In spring, its reflective qualities, such as the cool light of Carrara or Statuario marble, can enhance the airy tones of the season. "For spring, you can introduce fresh greens and lively colours to contrast with the stone’s natural veining," says Ramesh. "This creates a fresh, vibrant environment that brings the outdoors in."