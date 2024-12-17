Firni: Redefining luxury home furnishings with a fusion of tradition and contemporary design

At the heart of Firni’s ethos is a commitment to quality and artisanal craftsmanship. Himanya elaborates on the brand’s dedication to excellence, “We work with artisanal processes like screen printing, intricate embroidery, and textile embellishments, combined with modern design sensibilities. This fusion ensures that each piece not only stands out in aesthetic appeal but also honours traditional Indian craftsmanship.”

Among Firni’s standout pieces are the hand-embroidered cushions and the artisanal table runners, which reflect the brand’s vision of bringing cultural heritage into contemporary homes. The table runners, featuring delicate screen-printed motifs, add a touch of artistry to any dining experience, while the cushions bring warmth and texture to living spaces with their intricate embroidery and embellishments.

“Our ideal customer is someone who sees their home as an extension of their personality and seeks out pieces with stories behind them,” says Himanya. Cultural heritage is woven into every design, with classic techniques like hand-embroidery and screen-printing celebrating timeless craftsmanship.

For those looking to create a warm and inviting atmosphere, Himanya recommends layering textures and adding personal touches with the designs. “Start with foundational items like our table linens or cushions, which set a cosy tone with their rich textures and thoughtful details. Mix and match patterns subtly to add depth without overwhelming the space. And our lampshades are perfect for creating soft, ambient lighting that enhances the warmth of any room,” she advises.

Price starts at Rs 1,000. Available online.

