Make your Christmas a feast to remember with this stylish dining collection

This Christmas, elevate your festive celebrations to new heights with Plate & Peonie’s exclusive collection of dining essentials. Whether you’re curating an intimate dinner or hosting a grand soirée, their luxurious range of tableware and serveware provides the perfect backdrop for unforgettable moments. Crafted with timeless elegance and modern sophistication, the collection transforms your holiday gatherings into a feast for the eyes and the palate, ensuring every bite is served with beauty and style.
From exquisitely detailed dinner plates and bowls to show-stopping serveware and elegant glassware, every piece in this collection is designed to elevate your dining experience. Seamlessly blending function with flair, these essentials turn the art of setting your Christmas table into a seamless and effortless endeavor. Whether it’s a sumptuous roast, indulgent desserts, or a celebratory toast, Plate & Peonie’s creations add warmth, charm, and a sense of occasion to every moment. Embrace the magic of the season with dining pieces that inspire conversation, create lasting memories, and bring joy to every gathering.
Infuse your table with a fresh burst of contemporary floral charm with the Pink Bouquet Flower Dinner Plate. Its delicate design promises to leave a lasting impression on your guests, making it the perfect choice for a formal, chic setting. Expect smiles all around as this beautiful piece transforms any meal into a celebration of elegance.
A timeless classic with a modern twist, the Oxford Red Dinner Plate effortlessly elevates your dining experience. Hand-painted with a striking botanical border in shades of deep blue, it marries old-world charm with contemporary sophistication. This plate is not just for special occasions; it adds a touch of luxury to every meal, brightening your tablescape with its refined beauty.
Introduce a touch of elegance and botanical beauty to your tabletop with the Oxford Red Coasters. Featuring intricate floral designs, these coasters are as versatile as they are stylish, effortlessly complementing any setting—whether a cozy gathering or a formal dinner. A perfect accent for every sip, they bring a refined touch to your holiday celebrations.
A stunning fusion of function and art, Eeshaan’s Modern Matka Green Resin Jar is carved from a single piece of composite resin, creating a striking marbled effect. A perfect blend of form and function, this piece adds a vibrant pop of color and sophisticated texture to any space, whether displayed as an artful centerpiece or used as a decorative jar.
Infuse your home with a touch of joie de vivre with Les Ottomans’ Palm Tree Candle Holder. This tall, leafy ceramic piece evokes the carefree spirit of tropical days, instantly drawing the eye with its lush, verdant hue. Perfect as a stunning centerpiece at your table or a playful accent on your sideboard, this charming holder also makes for a delightful hostess gift—a beautiful way to add light and life to any room.
Transform your festive table into a visual and culinary masterpiece with this collection, where timeless elegance meets modern sophistication for a holiday season to remember.
Price starts at ₹2,846.
Available online.
