Celebrate the season with Firni’s Frost Collection

Firni, the home décor brand known for its meticulous craftsmanship and purposeful design, has launched its Christmas collection. Titled the Frost Collection, this new line beautifully blends traditional warmth with modern elegance, perfectly capturing the spirit of the holiday season. The collection’s goal is to bring magic, comfort, and timeless charm into every home, redefining the art of festive décor.

“We design furnishings that speak to the heart of what home truly means,” says Himanya Singh, founder of Firni. “Just as the dessert firni brings people together, our pieces are meant to enhance the atmosphere of any space, making it more intimate, meaningful, and inspiring.” Inspired by the festive season’s power to unite families and spark joy, the Frost Collection features a thoughtfully curated selection of table runners, tablemats, cushion covers, lampshades, and more.