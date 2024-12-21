Celebrate the season with Firni’s Frost Collection

Firni, the home décor brand known for its meticulous craftsmanship and purposeful design, has launched its Christmas collection. Titled the Frost Collection, this new line beautifully blends traditional warmth with modern elegance, perfectly capturing the spirit of the holiday season. The collection’s goal is to bring magic, comfort, and timeless charm into every home, redefining the art of festive décor.
“We design furnishings that speak to the heart of what home truly means,” says Himanya Singh, founder of Firni. “Just as the dessert firni brings people together, our pieces are meant to enhance the atmosphere of any space, making it more intimate, meaningful, and inspiring.” Inspired by the festive season’s power to unite families and spark joy, the Frost Collection features a thoughtfully curated selection of table runners, tablemats, cushion covers, lampshades, and more.
To make every celebration more personal, select pieces in the collection are customisable, allowing customers to add their own touch to the décor for holiday gatherings. The collection's warm hues and sophisticated designs are perfect for creating an inviting atmosphere, whether for an intimate family dinner or a grand festive celebration.
The Frost Collection is a true reflection of Firni’s dedication to craftsmanship and sustainability. Drawing inspiration from the traditional dessert firni, which symbolises unity and shared moments, each piece is handcrafted with precision, ensuring it radiates the love and care poured into its creation. With its timeless designs, the collection is meant to not only elevate festive decor but to become a cherished part of family traditions for years to come.
“Every piece in this collection is designed to inspire a sense of belonging and warmth,” says Himanya. “Our goal is to make sure each item creates a space that feels like home.”
The limited-edition collection promises to add sophistication and charm to your holiday décor. Embrace the beauty of the season and bring lasting memories into your home with the Frost Collection.
Price starts at INR 1,299.
Available online.
