Rustic charm meets Indian spice

The kitchen has always been more than just a space to cook in Indian homes. It’s where life unfolds — where stories are shared over steaming chai and the aroma of fresh tadka fills the air. Now, this sacred space is getting a makeover from Cottagecore Kitchen, and it’s something truly enchanting.

Imagine the cosy warmth of a countryside kitchen soft pastels, wooden shelves, and sunlight spilling in. These are combined with the vibrancy and functionality of an Indian household. It’s a style that brings together nostalgia, practicality, and just the right amount of whimsy.

“Cottagecore’s charm lies in its simplicity, so I use clever cabinetry with traditional wooden finishes that blend beautifully with the theme. For me, practicality doesn’t mean sacrificing beauty — it’s about hidden efficiencies and smart layouts.

A kitchen must work for its users, so I design for real needs while maintaining an air of nostalgia. Functional design, in my view, is the highest form of creativity,” says architect and urban designer Sankeerthana Ananthula, who specialises in blending traditional and contemporary designs.

Components of Cottagecore

So, what makes a Cottagecore kitchen? Think natural materials like wood and stone, soft lighting, open shelving, and earthy tones. The Indian twist? Hand-painted tiles with intricate patterns, brass and copper cookware on display, and jars of dal and spices neatly arranged in cane baskets.

Anoli Shah, principal architect and interior designer at Kunthulabdhi, Hyderabad, states, “Creating a balance between the old-world charm of Cottagecore and the modern functionality of an Indian kitchen is all about blending rustic aesthetics with contemporary conveniences.”

Take storage, for instance. No Indian kitchen can survive without ample storage. “Storage is paramount in Indian kitchens, and I enjoy the challenge of merging utility with aesthetics.

Deep drawers, pull-out spice racks, and wall-mounted shelves ensure ample space while keeping everything organised. Cottagecore’s charm lies in its simplicity, so I use clever cabinetry with traditional wooden finishes that blend beautifully with the theme,” Sankeerthana explains.

And then there’s the colour palette. While traditional Indian kitchens often lean toward bright, bold colours, Cottagecore tones are more muted — soft greens, creamy whites, terracotta and more. “It’s an earthy colour palette, but you can always add by incorporating more open shelves and display traditional terracotta jars, brass bowls, and other decorative pieces, while keeping your stainless steel utensils and storage boxes discreetly tucked away in storage units,” Anoli points out.

For the Cottagecore vibe, lighting sets the mood. “I gravitate toward warm-toned options that create a cosy ambience. Pendant lights with natural finishes, like rattan or metal, work beautifully over islands or dining nooks.

I also emphasise layering — task lighting under cabinets for functionality and accent lighting for charm. Natural light is equally important, and I love designing around windows to bring in softness and life,” Sankeerthana shares.

What really brings the space to life, though, are the little details — like herbs growing in terracotta pots or a bunch of fresh flowers in a vase on the countertop. “Plants are not just decor; they’re a way to connect with nature and add an element of care. They soften the space, making it feel more welcoming and lived-in. A touch of green goes a long way in enhancing the Cottagecore aesthetic,” adds Sankeerthana.

But it’s not just about looks. Indian cooking can be intense, with its splattering oils and colourful spices, so the materials you use need to be robust and easy to clean.

“Use materials that are easy to maintain and stain-resistant, such as natural stones and quartz, and design your sink area to be separate from the work counter, ensuring it doesn’t get wet or disrupted throughout the day. Plan for separate compartments for wet waste and dry waste near the sink, and always allocate discreet yet easily accessible space for hand towels and cleaning towels to keep them organised and within reach,” says Anoli.



And yet, despite all the functionality, Cottagecore kitchens have a way of slowing things down. They are spaces where you want to linger, maybe knead some dough for parathas or brew a pot of masala chai. There’s something about the design that makes cooking feel less like a chore and more like an experience.

“It offers a space that blends functionality with a sense of nostalgia and tranquility. The vintage charm inspires slow living and mindfulness, transforming routine cooking into an enjoyable experience,” Sankeerthana expresses.

For women especially, these kitchens can feel empowering — a space that’s both beautiful and efficient. “A kitchen should evoke a tactile connection — one that inspires creativity and care,” she says, while Anoli adds, “I have a deep appreciation for traditional family heirlooms and vintage items, incorporating them into the kitchen. Whether they are used functionally or as décor, these elements help create a space that reflects both personal legacy and timeless charm,” Anoli agrees.

Cottagecore kitchens might have started as a western trend, but their appeal in Indian homes is undeniable. They’re warm, inviting, and nostalgic, yet perfectly suited for the modern Indian lifestyle.

