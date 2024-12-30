Key interior design trends to watch in 2025

Workspaces are undergoing a major transformation as the lines between work and life continue to blur. The focus is now on creating environments that are not only functional but also creative and calming. “I’m currently developing a concept to revolutionise workspace design by blending functionality with artistic expression," says Radhika. This shift is redefining work culture, enhancing productivity, and fostering a more holistic approach to workspace design.

These trends offer a captivating blend of innovation and tradition, sustainability and luxury, functionality and individuality. As interior design continues to evolve, these changes reflect a deeper understanding of modern living and its many complexities. Designers and architects are pushing the boundaries of what is possible, creating spaces that are not only beautiful but meaningful, fostering comfort, connection, and a sense of purpose. The future of interior design is about creating environments that resonate with the people who inhabit them, turning houses into homes and workspaces into hubs of inspiration.