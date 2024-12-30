New Year, new home: Celebrate the season with a festive home makeover

The new year is the perfect time to refresh your living space, and what better way to usher in 2025 than by giving your home a stylish, cozy upgrade for the season? Whether you're hosting intimate gatherings or simply enjoying the festive cheer, transforming your home with the right furniture and décor will set the mood for celebrations. From plush sofas to playful curtains, here’s how to add a festive touch to your home and create a welcoming atmosphere for the new year!
Cozy comfort
This holiday season, make your living room the ultimate place to relax with Furlenco’s Helio Velvet 3-Seater Sofa. Available for rent or purchase, this luxurious desert rose-coloured sofa blends comfort and style effortlessly. With its ergonomic high back support, sink-in seating, and sleek metal legs, it’s the perfect addition to your décor. Its soft velvet fabric and festive quilting design will surely elevate your space, making it the ideal spot for cozy gatherings or quiet evenings.
Price on request. Available online.
Create magical spaces
Urban Space offers delightful home décor items that turn any room into a festive wonderland. Their whimsical butterfly curtains, available in vibrant cotton linen, add a splash of colour and positivity to your child’s room. These stylish, room-darkening curtains are both practical and beautiful. Plus, Urban Space’s themed bedspreads and cushions make wonderful holiday gifts, brightening your child's space while adding a personalised touch to the décor.
Price on request. Available online.
Timeless elegance
Bring lasting style to your living room with Pelican’s Harmony Coffee Table, crafted from solid teak wood. This sturdy and elegant piece serves as the perfect centerpiece for your holiday décor. Whether you’re hosting a festive dinner or enjoying a quiet evening, it pairs beautifully with candles, ornaments, and fairy lights to create an inviting ambiance. Its clean lines and timeless appeal ensure that it remains a cherished part of your home well beyond the holiday season.
Price on request. Available online.
A stylish touch
Give your space a sophisticated finish with Greenlam’s range of decorative laminate sheets. Whether you’re upgrading your kitchen surfaces, wardrobe, or furniture, these high-quality laminates bring both style and durability. With options ranging from textured designs to metallic finishes, Greenlam provides the perfect solution for modernising your interiors. Easy to maintain and apply, these laminates are the ultimate choice for creating sleek, beautiful surfaces that will enhance your home for years to come.
Price on request. Available online.
The best of both worlds
There’s no more personal space in your home than the bathroom and kitchen. These are the areas where daily rituals unfold, making every fixture choice an important one. The right fixtures can transform the space, enhancing both its aesthetics and functionality. But finding that perfect balance between design and performance can often be a challenge. Enter the Exotica Collection from Plumber Bathware. Combining high-end functionality with luxurious aesthetics, the Exotica Collection is designed to elevate your living spaces. The faucets in this range are crafted with superior performance in mind while offering stunning designs that add a touch of sophistication to your kitchen and bathroom. Available in a range of exquisite finishes, including matte black, rich rose gold, elegant champagne gold, and classic white, there is a finish to complement every style, whether you lean towards sleek, contemporary designs or prefer a more opulent, traditional look.
This new year, turn your home into a festive haven that’s both stylish and cozy. With these handpicked pieces, you’ll create an inviting space that’s ready to celebrate the season in style. Whether you’re renting or buying, these options offer something for every taste and budget—so get ready to make your home the ultimate destination for holiday cheer!