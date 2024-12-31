Bring home timeless beauty of Indian art and culture with ‘Sampada’ laminate collection

Ikkat: Tradition meets modernity

The Ikkat range blends bold patterns and vibrant colours with contemporary design, honoring the age-old weaving technique renowned for its striking motifs. Jhoomar, a stunning design radiating the elegance of Ikkat patterns, and Sutra, which celebrates the intricate threadwork of the technique, offer both visual dynamism and cultural depth. Other designs like Taranga, inspired by the flowing beauty of ocean waves, and Tarang Pushp, merging the beauty of blooming flowers with the grace of waves, come in linen finishes, offering a perfect balance of tradition and modernity. This collection brings the rich heritage of Ikkat into the modern world, creating patterns that captivate with their vibrancy and cultural significance.