Bring home timeless beauty of Indian art and culture with ‘Sampada’ laminate collection

The Sampada collection by Merino Laminates is not just a range of surface solutions—it’s a celebration of India’s rich and diverse cultural heritage. By blending modern sophistication with the timeless elegance of traditional craftsmanship, the brand introduces a unique tribute to India’s artistic legacy, setting a new benchmark in creativity and design. With Sampada, the brand invites you to experience a fusion of India’s historical grandeur and contemporary refinement, offering a collection that speaks to both the heart and the home.
A journey through India’s rich cultural tapestry
India, one of the world’s oldest civilizations, boasts a wealth of art and craft steeped in history. “The Sampada collection embodies this diversity, each design a story woven into intricate patterns that reflect the beauty of India’s cultural landscape. From royal palaces to traditional crafts, every piece offers more than just aesthetic appeal—it’s an opportunity to cherish and showcase the deep craftsmanship that defines Indian art. Whether it’s the grandeur of royal India or the delicate artistry of hand-embroidery, Sampada brings the richness of the Indian heritage into modern spaces,” says Manoj Lohia from the brand.
The Regal Range: Echoes of royal grandeur
The Regal range within Sampada transports you to the opulent palaces of India, capturing the essence of timeless grace and noble grandeur. Designs such as Gajamudra, inspired by the majestic royal elephant, and Vasantha, a celebration of royal gardens, evoke the splendour of India’s royal courts. “These designs, presented in an extreme matte finish, offer a glimpse into a history of affluence and beauty. Sanskriti, with its cultural motifs, honors the unique aesthetics of royal palaces, available in multiple colour variations. Together, these designs transform interiors into spaces of royal elegance,” says Manoj.
Chikankari: The art of North Indian embroidery
The delicate, intricate artistry of Chikankari embroidery finds a contemporary expression in Sampada’s designs. Known for its serene elegance, this North Indian embroidery technique is reimagined to infuse your spaces with warmth and sophistication. Designs like Alankrit, an ornamental jewel in a linen finish, and Karnika, a tribute to traditional Indian earrings, bring timeless beauty to your interiors. Jharokha, inspired by the grand arches of havelis, offers a touch of architectural grace, all presented in a refined linen finish. This range is an ode to the serene beauty of traditional Indian craftsmanship, adding both elegance and calm to any room.
Ikkat: Tradition meets modernity
The Ikkat range blends bold patterns and vibrant colours with contemporary design, honoring the age-old weaving technique renowned for its striking motifs. Jhoomar, a stunning design radiating the elegance of Ikkat patterns, and Sutra, which celebrates the intricate threadwork of the technique, offer both visual dynamism and cultural depth. Other designs like Taranga, inspired by the flowing beauty of ocean waves, and Tarang Pushp, merging the beauty of blooming flowers with the grace of waves, come in linen finishes, offering a perfect balance of tradition and modernity. This collection brings the rich heritage of Ikkat into the modern world, creating patterns that captivate with their vibrancy and cultural significance.
Sampada: A tribute to India’s cultural wealth
“Sampada is more than just a laminate collection—it is a tribute to the cultural and artistic wealth of India. Each design is crafted with reverence, offering a connection to India’s deep-rooted traditions. Whether you’re drawn to the regal splendor of royal India, the delicate beauty of Chikankari, or the bold elegance of Ikkat, Sampada offers something unique for those who appreciate the timeless beauty of Indian art and culture,” concludes Manoj.
Price starts at INR 3,000.
Availability on request.