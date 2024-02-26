Sussanne Khan shares tips on how to revamp our home for the season

Celebrity interior designer Sussanne Khan is known to use her imagination and talent to create diverse design stories inspired by the history of art and architecture through the ages. Her signature style is a seamless blend of industrial masculinity with feminine shabby chic. She was recently in Kolkata to inaugurate ABID Interiors 2024 International Architecture and Interior Design Expo in Kolkata, an exclusive architecture and design B2C exhibition. The exhibition, curated by a team of dedicated talented designers, focussed on the world of aesthetics but not without functionality. We could catch up with Khan for a few minutes to learn her take on 2024’s home decor trends and more.

Keeping in mind the Pantone colour for 2024, Peach Fuzz, we asked Khan how it can be incorporated into our homes. She said, “The interpretation of a Pantone shade depends upon the space designing, depends on whether it is a living space that is more for a serenity like a bedroom or a lounge, you can choose to mix the Pantone with different materials in the natural sense and to create a story.” Adding to it, she said, “If I had to design, keeping in mind peach fuzz and create a bedroom, then I would probably blend it with a lot of natural woods, a lot of raffias (woven-straw), bringing elements of a little metallic gold, a lot of textures using natural, woven materials like jute. I would make it feel more breezy, yet luxurious.”

Talking about spring-summer home décor trends this year, Sussanne shared, “I think minimalistic kind of era is going to slowly take a backseat, and people will love to explore maximalist trends…they want more things, they want special things, made by craftsmen and not the common run-of-the-mill items. They would want the items in their houses to be more handmade and handpicked. And if we move towards that, we would see a lot more quiet luxury.”

