Gen Z room decor: Essentials for a stylish and cozy space

The Repose Ultra Luxury Front Row Lounger is designed for ultimate comfort and luxury, perfect for long movie marathons and binge-watching sessions. It features top-of-the-line foam cushioning for exceptional support and relaxation, with adjustable loose cushions for personalized comfort.

Crafted from plush fabric, these loungers add a touch of sophistication to any home theater. Brass accents at the bottom and integrated LED lighting offer a sleek and modern look. Thoughtful additions like illuminated cup holders and floor-resting tray tables transform any home theater into a luxurious cinema experience. With these innovative and elegant loungers, you can enjoy a premium viewing experience in the comfort of your own home.

Price: Rs 1,90,000/-