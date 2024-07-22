Ramaniyam furniture collection is both functional and a work of art

“Design should not only be aesthetically pleasing but also functional, achieved through conscious and deliberate expressions,” says Nikhil Haridas, of Tusker Katha, a Bangalore-based furniture design and craft studio. This philosophy is brought to life in their latest collection, Ramaniyam, a stunning ode to the harmonious blend of minimalism and timeless Indian tradition.
Ramaniyam, derived from the Sanskrit word for beautiful or charming, truly embodies its name. Each piece in the collection is meticulously crafted using teak wood, rattan, and earthy-coloured fabrics, resulting in furniture that is both functional and a work of art.
“The collection stemmed from a deep appreciation for traditional Indian artistry and craftsmanship,” explains Gayathri Padmam H, creative director. “We wanted to create pieces that blend cultural heritage with minimal design elements, resulting in furniture that transcends trends and remains captivating for years to come.”
The collection boasts a centerpiece – the Ramaniyam Center Table. Crafted from solid teak wood, its minimalist design is elevated by vibrant pops of colour. “The addition of colourful hand-laid tiles on the tabletop adds a touch of playfulness to this otherwise understated piece,” says Gayathri.
Functionality is paramount. The Ramaniyam Console Unit exemplifies this philosophy. “This unit offers multipurpose storage solutions,” explains Nikhil. “Teak wood, rattan, fabric inlay, and brass knobs come together to create a piece that is both practical and visually stunning.” Ornate legs add a classic touch, while the vibrant fabric inlays on the shutters and woven rattan on the drawers add a touch of whimsy. The top drawers are accented with grooved wooden facia, and brass knobs complete the sophisticated look.
The Ramaniyam Dining Set is a testament to the brand’s dedication to creating furniture that fosters connection. The set features a teak wood table accompanied by chairs, stools, and a bench, all boasting cohesive leg details for a unified aesthetic. “The versatility of the dining stools allows for easy rearrangement, making it perfect for gatherings of all sizes,” says Gayathri. The collection’s focus on handcrafted details extends to the intricate cane detailing and vibrant geometric upholstery on the chairs, injecting a touch of cultural richness into any dining space.
Sustainability is woven into the very fabric of their ethos. “We create furniture that is not only beautiful but also built to last, minimising the need for frequent replacements,” explains Nikhil. “This approach reduces our environmental impact and reflects our commitment to responsible manufacturing.” Furthermore, their small-batch production process ensures efficient energy use and a lower carbon footprint.
With its exquisite craftsmanship, timeless design, and commitment to sustainability, the Ramaniyam collection is a symphony for the senses. It's an invitation to own a piece of Indian heritage, reimagined for the modern connoisseur of design.
Price on request.
Available online.