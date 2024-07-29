Rosabagh's Nour Home Collection: Timeless teak furniture reimagined

“We wanted to create pieces that stood the test of time. Each piece is an heirloom in the making, designed to be cherished for generations,” explains Abhishek.

Rosabagh’s dedication to craftsmanship shines through in every detail. From plush sofas that exude understated opulence to intricately designed coffee tables that demand attention, the collection fosters an aura of serenity, enriching the lives of its owners.

“These aren’t just sofas or tables, they’re a foundation for memories. We envision them becoming part of the fabric of one’s life, a canvas for stories to unfold,” says Abhishek.

The heart of Nour Home lies in its exquisitely crafted sofas. Each piece boasts a sturdy teak wood frame, meticulously upholstered in luxurious fabrics or supple leather. The marriage of classic sophistication with contemporary lines embodies the brand’s commitment to quality. Every stitch, seam, and curve exudes elegance and refinement.

Complementing these sumptuous sofas is a collection of exquisite coffee tables. Carved from solid teak and finished with a natural polish, these pieces seamlessly blend beauty and durability. Whether boasting sleek minimalism or intricate artistry, each table showcases Rosabagh’s artistic prowess.