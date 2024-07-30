White Studios' Zoi Collection: Where art meets furniture

“White Studios isn’t just about furniture,” declares Gitesh Mehta, founder of the design house. “We create experiences.” This philosophy is on full display in their latest collection, Zoi, a vibrant exploration of life and art.
Zoi, meaning ‘life’ itself, is a celebration of the Warli art form, a vibrant tribal tradition from Maharashtra. Stepping beyond mere aesthetics, White Studios uses Zoi to weave a narrative. Each piece transcends its basic function, becoming a conversation starter, a story waiting to be told.
“We see our creations as narratives waiting to unfold,” Gitesh explains. This approach manifests in the collection’s unique silhouettes. Gone are the rigid lines of conventional furniture. Zoi embraces a touch of the unexpected, hinting at Warli figures and motifs while maintaining a modern functionality.
The collection boasts 16 diverse artefacts, as the brand calls them. From accent chairs and loungers to centre tables and decorative pieces, it offers a complete design ecosystem. A particular highlight is The Clan, a sub-collection dedicated to smaller, handcrafted objects. Here, everyday rituals are elevated into artistry. A vase evokes the graceful carriage of women carrying water, while a chip-and-dip platter reimagines a palanquin, a traditional mode of transport.
The beauty of Zoi lies in its details. Warli’s signature elements — straight lines, circles, and triangles — are subtly woven into each piece. This skillful merging of tradition and contemporary design results in a maximalist cavern that, upon closer inspection, reveals a captivating simplicity.
“We wanted to revive iconic silhouettes visualising Warli in a modern way with contemporary colours, materials, and finishes,” says Gitesh. Zoi achieves just that, breathing new life into an ancient art form and offering a unique perspective on the very concept of living.
With this collection, the brand invites you to celebrate life, embrace the extraordinary in the ordinary, and find beauty in the stories woven into every piece.
Price on request. Available online.
