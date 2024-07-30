White Studios' Zoi Collection: Where art meets furniture

“White Studios isn’t just about furniture,” declares Gitesh Mehta, founder of the design house. “We create experiences.” This philosophy is on full display in their latest collection, Zoi, a vibrant exploration of life and art.

Zoi, meaning ‘life’ itself, is a celebration of the Warli art form, a vibrant tribal tradition from Maharashtra. Stepping beyond mere aesthetics, White Studios uses Zoi to weave a narrative. Each piece transcends its basic function, becoming a conversation starter, a story waiting to be told.

“We see our creations as narratives waiting to unfold,” Gitesh explains. This approach manifests in the collection’s unique silhouettes. Gone are the rigid lines of conventional furniture. Zoi embraces a touch of the unexpected, hinting at Warli figures and motifs while maintaining a modern functionality.