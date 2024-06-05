World Environment Day: Décor ideas to give your indoors a green and serene look

Wise men say, "we have not inherited this earth from our forefathers; we have borrowed it from our children." With this profound perspective in mind, it becomes crucial to return it to them in a better state than we received.

As we celebrate World Environment Day, let's not only focus on greening the outdoors but also bring the green indoors. Here are a few interior plant décor ideas to give your house a classy and eco-friendly makeover.

Style the vines

Vines and creepers can be a great way to accentuate your living room or balcony. Style a vine around a plain mirror and see the glow-up it gets. They give off a very natural and fresh vibe and can be used to cover walls and spaces that you have no idea what to do with.