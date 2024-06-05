World Environment Day: Décor ideas to give your indoors a green and serene look

Wise men say, "we have not inherited this earth from our forefathers; we have borrowed it from our children." With this profound perspective in mind, it becomes crucial to return it to them in a better state than we received.
As we celebrate World Environment Day, let's not only focus on greening the outdoors but also bring the green indoors. Here are a few interior plant décor ideas to give your house a classy and eco-friendly makeover.
Style the vines
Vines and creepers can be a great way to accentuate your living room or balcony. Style a vine around a plain mirror and see the glow-up it gets. They give off a very natural and fresh vibe and can be used to cover walls and spaces that you have no idea what to do with.
Fill the gaps
If there is an one empty spot on a bookshelf that could use a little tweaking or the bottom-most rack you wouldn’t want to fill owing to the cumbersome task of bending down, you can always use a cute prayer plant or a cyclamen to decorate it.
Think high
If there is not as much space in the house as there is in the heart for plants, then there is always a hanging fuchsia that could come in handy. When hanged on the balcony, they add a more put-together look to the house and also the well lit places allow the plant to thrive.
A living wall
At last for those who love and live for plants, there is always a bio wall you can look forward to. These vertical installations, which are typically placed on a building's exterior or interior wall, come in a variety of sizes and shapes and provide a refreshing green space experience that doubles as living wall art and offers all the advantages of nature.
(Written by S. Shruthi Darshini)