Discover exotic new furniture and lighting to add fancy to your home

From lights inspired by plum blossom to armchair that is captivating from every angle, Indulge rounds up some exotic new furniture and lighting that will add a bit of fancy to any home.
Architect and designer Karan Desai collaborates with Italian brand, Serafini, for an exclusive product debut — the Chaise Lounge. Crafted from luxurious marble, it features three distinct compartments designed with both functionality and aesthetics in mind. From a comfortable seating depression to a flat surface for essentials and a built-in vessel for plants, every detail is added to enhance the user experience. It features a meticulously sculpted contour, ensuring optimal ergonomic support while exuding a sense of timeless sophistication. The design employs a horseshoe curve and ergonomic seating. Whether adorning a sunlit terrace or a lavish foyer, this iconic piece transcends boundaries, offering a sanctuary of serenity and style.
Vita Moderna, known for luxury furniture, launches the L’infini Armchair by Elie Saab. Designed in collaboration with Italian architect and designer, Carlo Colombo, the armchair is a synthesis of three absolute concepts. Its design is characterised by the simplicity of sinuous lines that form two symmetrical symbols of infinity, embracing the seating in a unique and harmonious shape that captivates from every angle. The piece is not only a visual masterpiece but also a technological marvel. Crafted from a newly licensed material, this chair achieves its desired form with precision and is further enhanced by a sophisticated metal powder coating.
A good chandelier can not only brighten up a room but also transform it totally. Beyond Designs, known for bespoke furniture and accessories, celebrates the majesty of chandeliers with a new collection. They are designer masterpieces, traditional yet modern, that can be hung not just in the middle of a room for maximum impact, but can be equally alluring when placed at the corners as well. Hung on either sides of a sofa seating or the mantel or fireplace in a living room, they create stunning visuals. Bring focus to a drab room corner with these chandeliers and watch the room transform into a charming place.
Innovative Design Studio (IDS), known for curating exceptional lighting pieces, launches Giopato & Coombes, renowned for their fusion of Italian craftsmanship and innovative design, to the Indian market. The latest offering — Maehwa collection by Giopato & Coombes — is a stunning series of lighting fixtures inspired by the delicate beauty and natural harmony of the plum blossom. It features a unique ceiling and wall design that allows each element to interact effortlessly, creating a free-flowing architectural landscape. The modular brass structure, crafted using cutting-edge free-form techniques, curves gracefully like the branches of a plum tree. Adorning these branches are glass spheres that bloom freely, evoking plum blossoms in various stages of bloom. Designed to resemble a pistil enclosed by an unbloomed corolla, these spheres emit a soft, warm light. Each sphere encases the light source, supported by a flexible
electric cable that orients itself naturally. Available in a range of finishes including transparent, translucent, and blushed, in soft, natural hues like pale pink, smoky grey, and opal white, these spheres add a stunning artistic dimension to any home or office. The flexible cable illuminates gently, enhancing the overall aesthetic with a warm, inviting glow.
Based in Kolkata, Ochre at Home (OAH) is celebrated for its creative furniture and accessories that blend daring, futuristic designs with a touch of tradition. Its newest creation is the avant-garde coffee table that embodies innovation and practicality in furniture design. The centerpiece of any modern living space, this coffee table is a true work of art. It features a whimsical play of levels, showcasing a futuristic form that catches attention and promotes imagination. The table’s striking inserts in stone add an arresting visual element, elevating its aesthetic appeal to new heights. What makes this coffee table special is how effortlessly it combines style and practicality. It’s not just a sight to behold, it’s also highly practical, offering ample space for your everyday essentials. The lively colours and distinctive shapes are bound to turn heads and spark conversations, blurring the lines between art and everyday furniture.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com