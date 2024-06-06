Discover exotic new furniture and lighting to add fancy to your home

Innovative Design Studio (IDS), known for curating exceptional lighting pieces, launches Giopato & Coombes, renowned for their fusion of Italian craftsmanship and innovative design, to the Indian market. The latest offering — Maehwa collection by Giopato & Coombes — is a stunning series of lighting fixtures inspired by the delicate beauty and natural harmony of the plum blossom. It features a unique ceiling and wall design that allows each element to interact effortlessly, creating a free-flowing architectural landscape. The modular brass structure, crafted using cutting-edge free-form techniques, curves gracefully like the branches of a plum tree. Adorning these branches are glass spheres that bloom freely, evoking plum blossoms in various stages of bloom. Designed to resemble a pistil enclosed by an unbloomed corolla, these spheres emit a soft, warm light. Each sphere encases the light source, supported by a flexible

electric cable that orients itself naturally. Available in a range of finishes including transparent, translucent, and blushed, in soft, natural hues like pale pink, smoky grey, and opal white, these spheres add a stunning artistic dimension to any home or office. The flexible cable illuminates gently, enhancing the overall aesthetic with a warm, inviting glow.