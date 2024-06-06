Five products you can use to build a sustainable kitchen

Kitchens often become the heart of our homes. It’s where we nourish our bodies, create memories with loved ones and indulge in culinary creativity. However, it’s also a space where we can inadvertently contribute to environmental harm through wasteful practices and the use of non-sustainable materials. Join us as we explore practical and innovative ways to make your kitchen more sustainable.
Using coconut shell products like bowls and spoons is an excellent durable alternative to plastics, especially when glass and ceramics are too fragile for your kitchen needs. Coconut shells are naturally resilient and robust, making them ideal for everyday use. These eco-friendly options are not only sustainable, as they repurpose waste from the coconut industry, but they also add a rustic and aesthetic charm to your kitchen. Lightweight yet sturdy, coconut shell utensils are perfect for both indoor and outdoor dining. Try using Thenga Coco’s cutlery combos for affordable coconut shell products. INR 399 onwards
Using earthen cookware, such as terracotta pots, offers numerous culinary and health benefits. Terracotta's porous nature allows it to trap steam, effectively retaining moisture and enhancing the flavour of your food. This natural method of cooking ensures that nutrients are preserved, providing healthier meals. Additionally, unlike some modern cookware, terracotta doesn't leach harmful microplastics or chemicals into your food. Its ability to distribute heat evenly prevents burning and sticking, making cooking a more enjoyable and efficient process. Embrace terracotta cookware for a flavourful, nutrient-rich and eco-friendly cooking experience that supports both your health and the environment. Try using the Terracotta Baking Dish by Ellementry. INR 1,390.
Using cast iron cookware is a powerful way to combat iron deficiency, a common issue in modern diets. When you cook foods like dosas, appams, and baked goods in cast iron pans, trace amounts of iron are transferred into the food, boosting your intake of this essential mineral. This makes it an excellent alternative to nonstick cookware, which can release harmful chemicals at high temperatures. Cast iron is not only safer but also incredibly durable and offers superior heat retention and even cooking. By incorporating cast iron into your kitchen, you enhance your nutrition and adopt a healthier, more sustainable cooking method. We recommend the Dosa Tawa by Rock Tawa. INR 2,050.
Using copper bottles to store water is beneficial as copper, known for its antimicrobial properties, can purify water by killing harmful bacteria. Additionally, storing water in copper bottles allows essential minerals to seep into the water, supporting bodily functions such as digestion and immune response. Unlike single-use plastic bottles, copper bottles are reusable, eco-friendly, durable and stylish, making them a practical and sustainable choice for daily hydration. Try using the copper bottle from Studio Coppre. INR 2,500.
Using traditional brass cookware blends tradition with sustainability. Renowned for its excellent heat distribution and retention properties, brass ensures even cooking, reducing the risk of hot spots and burning. Its durability guarantees longevity, making it a wise investment for generations. Furthermore, brass utensils are resistant to corrosion, ensuring they maintain their quality over time. Brass is a recyclable material, contributing to the circular economy and reducing environmental impact. Try using the Brass Kadai from Essential Traditions. INR 5,500.
(Written by Namitha Acharya)