Five products you can use to build a sustainable kitchen

Cast iron pans

Using cast iron cookware is a powerful way to combat iron deficiency, a common issue in modern diets. When you cook foods like dosas, appams, and baked goods in cast iron pans, trace amounts of iron are transferred into the food, boosting your intake of this essential mineral. This makes it an excellent alternative to nonstick cookware, which can release harmful chemicals at high temperatures. Cast iron is not only safer but also incredibly durable and offers superior heat retention and even cooking. By incorporating cast iron into your kitchen, you enhance your nutrition and adopt a healthier, more sustainable cooking method. We recommend the Dosa Tawa by Rock Tawa. INR 2,050.