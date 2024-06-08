Luxe tableware designer Nishita Thakurdas talks about her latest collection

A

Inspired by the work of Senaka Senanayake, one of South Asia’s most prolific artists, our Garden of Paradise collection is an ode to the inexplicable beauty of a rainforest in full bloom.

We have reimagined this riveting work of art and interpreted it with our vibrant take on fine porcelain. The fluttering hummingbirds with 24kt gold etching and glimmering tropical flowers add to the grace. A mélange of pastel pinks and rich ochres are strewn in the floral splendour across the pristine white of a full-service dinner set. Shades of blue, from indigo to teal, the distinct plumes of hummingbird add a contrast to the drama of Senanayake’s canvas. The collection offers decorative platters, dinner sets, and tea sets.