Luxe tableware designer Nishita Thakurdas talks about her latest collection
Drawing inspiration from India’s diverse cultural heritage, Nishita Fine Tableware, led by founder-designer Nishita Thakurdas, breathes new life into tradition in its latest opulent edit, Garden of Paradise. Nishita takes us through her signature creations and more.
Tell us about Garden of Paradise collection.
Inspired by the work of Senaka Senanayake, one of South Asia’s most prolific artists, our Garden of Paradise collection is an ode to the inexplicable beauty of a rainforest in full bloom.
We have reimagined this riveting work of art and interpreted it with our vibrant take on fine porcelain. The fluttering hummingbirds with 24kt gold etching and glimmering tropical flowers add to the grace. A mélange of pastel pinks and rich ochres are strewn in the floral splendour across the pristine white of a full-service dinner set. Shades of blue, from indigo to teal, the distinct plumes of hummingbird add a contrast to the drama of Senanayake’s canvas. The collection offers decorative platters, dinner sets, and tea sets.
Why did you choose Senaka’s paintings?
I have always been drawn to his work, and he’s one of my favourite artists of all time. His vibrant and colourful paintings of nature resonate deeply with me. His work often captures the lushness of tropical landscapes, the vividness of flora and fauna, and the interconnectedness of all living things.
Also, his commitment to environmental conservation is commendable. Senanayake’s skillful use of colour and form evokes a pure sense of joy and wonder.
What kind of work and colours do you prefer for tableware?
It’s not just the unique design and artwork that set my collections apart. I love colours and that’s been one of my strengths since design school. I have explored a wide range of colours on my tableware, from deep pinks to rich blues inspired by Indian culture and art.
Available online. Price on request.