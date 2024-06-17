Five ways to use colour blocking in home decor

Colour blocking is a bold and innovative design technique that involves pairing contrasting or complementary colours to create striking visual interest. Originating from the world of fashion, this trend has seamlessly transitioned into home decor, offering an array of possibilities to refresh and revitalise living spaces. Here are five ways to incorporate colour blocking into your home decor.

Statement walls

A statement wall is one of the most impactful ways to use colour blocking. Choose a vibrant hue that contrasts sharply with the surrounding walls. For instance, pairing a deep navy blue with a crisp white can create a dramatic yet sophisticated focal point. This method not only adds depth but also defines the space, making it more dynamic.

Furniture pairings

Integrate colour blocking through your furniture choices is also a popular move. Mix and match chairs, tables, or sofas in contrasting colours. A teal sofa paired with mustard yellow armchairs can bring energy and personality to your living room. This approach works well in both modern and eclectic decor styles, adding a playful yet curated feel.