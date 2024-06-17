Five ways to use colour blocking in home decor

Colour blocking is a bold and innovative design technique that involves pairing contrasting or complementary colours to create striking visual interest. Originating from the world of fashion, this trend has seamlessly transitioned into home decor, offering an array of possibilities to refresh and revitalise living spaces. Here are five ways to incorporate colour blocking into your home decor.
Statement walls
A statement wall is one of the most impactful ways to use colour blocking. Choose a vibrant hue that contrasts sharply with the surrounding walls. For instance, pairing a deep navy blue with a crisp white can create a dramatic yet sophisticated focal point. This method not only adds depth but also defines the space, making it more dynamic.
Furniture pairings
Integrate colour blocking through your furniture choices is also a popular move. Mix and match chairs, tables, or sofas in contrasting colours. A teal sofa paired with mustard yellow armchairs can bring energy and personality to your living room. This approach works well in both modern and eclectic decor styles, adding a playful yet curated feel.
Rugs and textiles
Rugs and textiles offer a versatile way to experiment with colour blocking. Opt for rugs that feature bold colour blocks or geometric patterns. Similarly, throw pillows, blankets, and curtains in contrasting colours can unify a room’s colour scheme while adding layers of texture and interest.
Art and accessories
Incorporate colour blocking through art and accessories. Large, abstract paintings that use colour blocking can serve as stunning focal points. Additionally, vases, lamps and other decorative items in contrasting colours can enhance the overall theme without overwhelming the space.
Kitchen and dining areas
Bring colour blocking into the kitchen and dining areas with bold cabinetry and countertops. Think of pairing mint green cabinets with a coral backsplash or navy blue cupboards with a pale pink countertop. This approach can make everyday spaces feel lively and contemporary, turning utilitarian areas into stylish hubs.
(Written by Manik Kichugari)