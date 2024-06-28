The Parijata Design Collection is a tribute to Odisha’s enduring bond between people, environment, and destiny

“The collection draws its name from the parijata tree, also known as the coral jasmine, a plant steeped in Indian mythology and tradition. Revered for its celestial significance, the parijata tree is entwined with countless myths and legends. Its fragrant, white blossoms bloom under the veil of night and hold a prominent place in religious ceremonies and cultural rituals,” explains Sarada Prasad Rout, ceramist.

Each masterpiece symbolises a fusion of celebration and conservation — a conscious acknowledgement of the enchanting beauty of Odisha’s ecosystem contrasted against its vulnerability due to climate change and human impact. It serves as a poignant reminder of the delicate balance of our surroundings and the urgent imperative to safeguard them.

From the graceful leaves portrayed in Pattachitra artwork to the elaborate sala tree intricately carved into the Salabhanjika sculptures at the renowned Konark temple, Odisha’s artisans have ingeniously captured the essence of regional plants, birds, and animals in their creations.

Crafted using real flowers and leaves sourced from the heart of Odisha, these exquisite floral plates capture the essence of the region’s natural beauty while delivering a powerful message about the jeopardised relationship between humanity and nature.