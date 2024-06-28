The Parijata Design Collection is a tribute to Odisha’s enduring bond between people, environment, and destiny

Any good host will tell you that the easiest way to spruce up a dinner table is by using beautiful tableware. And what if they have a unique story behind them? They become conversation starters! Beads design house’s latest Parijata Design Collection is a tribute to Odisha’s enduring bond between people, environment, destiny, and shared cultural heritage.
Stonework, silver filigree, woodcraft, appliqué work, brass and bell metal work, dhokra castings, horn work, patta paintings, paper-mâché, terracotta – at Beads you will find something unique for your homes. Behind these marvelous creations is a team of designers, artists, ceramists, and art enthusiasts mentored by eminent artist, sculptor, and painter Jagannath Panda.
“The collection draws its name from the parijata tree, also known as the coral jasmine, a plant steeped in Indian mythology and tradition. Revered for its celestial significance, the parijata tree is entwined with countless myths and legends. Its fragrant, white blossoms bloom under the veil of night and hold a prominent place in religious ceremonies and cultural rituals,” explains Sarada Prasad Rout, ceramist.
Each masterpiece symbolises a fusion of celebration and conservation — a conscious acknowledgement of the enchanting beauty of Odisha’s ecosystem contrasted against its vulnerability due to climate change and human impact. It serves as a poignant reminder of the delicate balance of our surroundings and the urgent imperative to safeguard them.
From the graceful leaves portrayed in Pattachitra artwork to the elaborate sala tree intricately carved into the Salabhanjika sculptures at the renowned Konark temple, Odisha’s artisans have ingeniously captured the essence of regional plants, birds, and animals in their creations.
Crafted using real flowers and leaves sourced from the heart of Odisha, these exquisite floral plates capture the essence of the region’s natural beauty while delivering a powerful message about the jeopardised relationship between humanity and nature.
However, beyond their aesthetic appeal, these plates carry a deeper, resounding message. Boldly narrating the story of a diminishing human-nature relationship and the gradual disappearance of wetlands, they serve as visual ambassadors for environmental advocacy. “As you adorn your living spaces with these floral plates, you’re not merely adding elegance; you’re joining a movement— a movement that seeks to raise awareness, evoke thought, and inspire action toward safeguarding the delicate ecosystems that define the essence of Odisha,” she says.
As you enjoy your meals on this tableware, let them serve as a reminder of our interconnectedness with nature. May they spark conversations, evoke empathy, and encourage mindful choices that nurture our environment.
Price on request. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com