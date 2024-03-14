Bibiana launches homeware section

A

Being in the business of textiles, our strongest resources are the weavers of Bengal from Shantipur, Phulia, Bardhaman, etc. We have worked to develop soft furnishing. Also, even if it's machine embroidery, one needs to understand that people are manually navigating the machine designs. We have integrated embroidery as well. Basketry, jute, cane, grass products, and pottery are also being introduced. We will initially start with and expand in the future.