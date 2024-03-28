Check out Obeetee Carpet's new collection The Chroma People

Detailing more about the concept of the collection Nikhil Kapoor of Tissage mentions, “The Chroma people are a mythical tribe that worships colour. Today people are looking for community and a place to belong. This is our way of representing that.”

He continues, “The collection campaign is about a day in the lives of these mythical people. Each colour represents a certain part of the day. It begins with green for re-imagination, creativity, renewal, and potential while yellow represents a state of revelry and manifestation; blue on the other hand represents purity or washing away of negativity and concludes with red which symbolises faith and belief in their art.”