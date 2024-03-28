Check out Obeetee Carpet's new collection The Chroma People

Diving out of the box of creativity and imagination is the latest collection by Obeetee Carpets in collaboration with Tissage Rugs. Named The Chroma People, the vibrant collection was launched at The Sanskriti Art Gallery in Kolkata recently. The collection inspired by the mythical Chroma tribe revolves around the primary colours- red, blue, green, and yellow- with each colour representing an activity, mindset, and emotion among the tribe, from sunrise to sunset.
Detailing more about the concept of the collection Nikhil Kapoor of Tissage mentions, “The Chroma people are a mythical tribe that worships colour. Today people are looking for community and a place to belong. This is our way of representing that.”
He continues, “The collection campaign is about a day in the lives of these mythical people. Each colour represents a certain part of the day. It begins with green for re-imagination, creativity, renewal, and potential while yellow represents a state of revelry and manifestation; blue on the other hand represents purity or washing away of negativity and concludes with red which symbolises faith and belief in their art.”
Angelique Dhama of Obeetee Retail comments, “The story excited me and we wanted to do it together in collaboration. No matter what the timeline is, what really attracts us is what people are doing and how we could relate it with the craft that we are in.”
Keeping within the colour scheme of the four primary colours, the design aesthetics transcend conventionality and symbolises life itself through the fabric and the rich palette. The meaningfulness behind each colour and activity makes the carpets a home décor piece rooted in the colours of spirituality.
The collection boasts of a rich tapestry of 15-16 designs hand-woven with fine wool and silk blends that not only add various hues within the same colour to the carpets but also enhance the textures by making them very soft to touch. They are perfect for adding colour and personality to any room and transforming its look on the whole. What's more, each design is available in several sizes and if required can be custom-made as per customer choices.
Hand-knotted rugs are naturally resilient and vacuuming regularly and one wash a year is good for its maintenance.
Talking about their roadmap for the year, Kapoor states, “We are working on a couple of new collections and anticipating one to be out in fall but it's too early to speak about any of them at the moment.”
Price on request
Available in Obeetee stores across India and online