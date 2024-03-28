Mukul Goyal Studio launches The Deccan Collection
Designer Mukul Goyal unveiled The Deccan Collection recently. Designed for the modern home, the collection includes console tables, benches, mirrors, lamps, and accent tables crafted with recycled brass and inspired by the look and textures of the boulders of the region. We speak to Goyal to know more about the collection.
How have you fused Deccan elements with your designs?
In the Deccan Collection, we’ve tried to fuse the beauty and balance found in the interplay of boulders stacked upon one another. Drawing inspiration from their juxtaposition of rough and smooth textures and the verdant hues of stony green lava flow, we’ve integrated these elements into our designs.
One aesthetic philosophy you live by?
We want our creations to be loved as much as we love making them. There is a sense of quirk and fun infused with a sense of emotional connection and this is what we try and experiment with every time but in a different way.
How do your designs promote sustainability?
In addition to crafting our products with recycled brass, we also prioritize sustainability by promoting the longevity of our creations. This involves combating obsolescence both physically and emotionally. We design our objects with the intention that they endure for years to come, becoming cherished fixtures within their environments. Our goal is to create pieces that people love deeply and that they do not want to replace with anything else in the years to come.
What is trending / will trend this year?
We as a studio generally don’t follow trends. Our commitment lies in creating timeless pieces that resonate with our audience, regardless of passing trends.
Can you pick out one item from the collection and give tips to style it?
The Deccan Mirrors can be used individually or grouped together in configurations of 2, 3, 4, or 5. Whether adorning long walls, forming circular arrangements, or creating clustered displays, they present endless possibilities for unique installations. This flexibility allows for personalized expression in any space.
What are you currently working on?
We will continue to expand this series. We have also been working on a range of metal tiles which we hope to offer soon.
Price on request