Classic Essentials unveils new kitchenware line

The brand has gained admiration from many well-known individuals, such as Ishita Dutta, Kamya Panjabi, Mahhi Vij, Sonnalli Seygall, Surbhi Jyoti, and Nauheed Cyrusi, among others. Additionally, Classic Essentials' products have strongly connected with numerous people, becoming a popular choice across the country.

Classic Essentials promises to prioritize responsible material sourcing and adherence to stringent quality standards throughout manufacturing. Committed to sustainability, the brand utilizes recyclable materials and minimizes environmental impact.