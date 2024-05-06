A world on your table: How tableware elevates the global culinary experience

From the delicate crystal glasses to the vibrant serving platter, explore the product collection and create unforgettable moments with loved ones as you share meals together in a truly unique and meaningful way. Each piece tells a story and adds a special touch to your dining experience, making every meal a memorable and enriching experience for all.

Unlocking a world of flavour with Desire Collection by Lucaris

Lucaris Desire Collection transcends the role of mere glassware, transforming into a tool for unlocking the world’s diverse wines. This collection is born from expertise and a collaborative effort with the esteemed Hong Kong Sommelier Association.

The partnership ensured each Desire glass was meticulously crafted to celebrate the unique characteristics of various grape varietals. The innovative Aerlumer technology plays a starring role.

This design feature gently aerates wine as you swirl, coaxing out hidden aromas and softening tannins, which allows you to appreciate the full sensory experience, from the initial bouquet to the lingering finish, regardless of the wine’s origin.

Gone are the days of needing a different glass for each region or grape. The Desire Collection boasts exceptional clarity and universal versatility, empowering you to confidently explore the world of wines.

With a single, meticulously designed Desire glass in hand, you can savour the bold fruitiness of a Californian Cabernet Sauvignon, the delicate minerality of a German Riesling, or the rich complexity of a Barolo from Italy, all while appreciating the subtle nuances of colour and clarity.

Clay Craft's vibrant snack serving platters set

Bring the world to your table with Clay Craft's vibrant Snack Serving Platters Set. This multicolored collection is designed for those who appreciate the fusion of global dining traditions and the role that tableware plays in connecting cultures. Whether you're serving sushi, tapas, or classic hors d'oeuvres, this set has you covered.