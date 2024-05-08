Unique homeware gifts for Mother’s Day

As we stand on the brink of Mother’s Day, it time to think of innovative gifts that would not only fit your budget but also be of some utility for your mother. This Mother’s Day we bring you a list of unique and innovative gifts that you can get for your loved ones. If your mother happens to be a person who loves to make sure that the home looks spic and span, then check out these homeware and tablewares that might impress her.
Beautiful indoor plants which radiate a peaceful vibe and make the surrounding look pleasant are much favoured by many today. Check out the wonderful collection of stylish planters at Bonasila. While Celosi is lightweight with its bowl–shaped structure giving a touch of unique artistry and simplicity,
Available online. Price INR 1175 + onwards
If your mother is a culinary pro, then check out this Kai Hocho Premium Chef Knife to make her cooking experience memorable. The knife is known for its razor sharp blade which made cutting easier and sharper. It proves its versatility by being used for chopping, slicing or dicing both fruits and vegetables neatly.
Available online. Price INR 749 onwards
Make your mother feel truly lavish with this exquisite crystalware collection from Lucaris. The collection defines an extravagant way of living, artfully combining refined Asian culture with classical simplicity to deliver a luxurious experience like no other. The rounded shape of the collection inspires delectable wine and dine experiences in flawless settings, bringing a clean, sleek line to classic crystalware.
Available online. Price on request.
Indulge your mother with India Circus's White Rose Allure Lanterns, a perfect blend of elegance and charm, which feature a magnificent design with a white and green beautiful rose print, adding a touch of sophistication to any space. Whether placed next to her sofa, study table, or dining table, these lanterns will effortlessly enhance the ambiance of her home, making them the perfect gift to show your appreciation for the remarkable woman in your life.
Available online. INR 1799.
The ombré capiz tray from Plate & Peonie, in beautiful neutral grey, is perfect for moms who love to host parties. This grey tray will work extremely well with a variety of table accessories on the bar or coffee table too - we are excited to see the combinations that you all come up with!
Available online. INR 13326
These natural rattan or cane coasters from The Green Collective are the perfect gifts for Mother’s Day. They complement any colour and settings of table arrangements and also are eco-friendly and sustainable. They are hand woven by artisans with the process of local bunaai and make for beautiful, durable and classy tablewares.
Available online. Price INR 1500
While traditional gifts like chocolates and flowers are lovely, why not consider celebrating Mother's Day in a healthier and more meaningful way? Usha International’s iChef Smart Air Fryer Is the perfect gift for all the moms who love their crunchy snacks but hate the added oil calories from regular frying.
Available online. INR 1,199.
These Zed Black Orva luxurious reed diffusers are perfect for having a happy abode. With six exquisite fragrances comprising Apple Cinnamon, Goji Berries, Vanilla Latte, Exotic Jasmine, French Lavender, and Cherry Blossom, they are the perfect to make sure the house smells alluring and you can at indulge in me-time at your cosy sanctuary.
Available online. Price INR 399+ onwards
If the MET Gala fever has taken over your mind then take a cue from the theme and head straight to Kolkata’s KCC Gallery store which has an exquisite range of tableware, perfect for gifting. Check out Bagh’s handcrafted platter which is a reflection of springtime gardens. These platters are multipurpose and can be used to serve your guests or just be displayed as a beautiful showpiece.
Available at the KCC Gallery Store. Price INR 2650+