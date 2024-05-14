Elevate your kitchen with stunning glassware collection

As the sun starts to linger longer in the sky and warm breezes beckon us outdoors, it's time to embrace the joys of summer leisure. Whether you're hosting an elegant dinner party or simply unwinding with friends over refreshing cocktails or mocktails, the right glassware can truly elevate the experience.
So, as you embrace the warmth of summer, let thinKitchen be your go-to destination for tasteful essentials that elevate every occasion, making each gathering a cherished memory in the making. Cheers to summer and the art of elevated living with this exquisite glassware collection!
Experience wine tasting like never before with the Final Touch Conundrum Red Wine Glasses. Handcrafted with meticulous attention to detail, these glasses are far from your average stemless. Each glass is mouth-blown, resulting in a unique piece that exudes sophistication and charm. The sleek curves of the Conundrum Glasses are not just for aesthetics; they are designed to provide a comfortable grip, ensuring that every sip is enjoyed to the fullest. Whether you're hosting a formal dinner or a casual gathering with friends, these glasses elevate the wine tasting experience to new heights. Priced at Rs 4,999.
Elevate your red wine experience with this exquisite set of four contemporary glasses from Dartington Crystal. Crafted from lead-free crystal, each glass boasts a striking design that seamlessly blends durability with refined aesthetics. Whether you're entertaining guests or searching for the perfect gift for wine enthusiasts, these glasses are sure to impress with their timeless elegance and exceptional quality. Priced at Rs 4,899.
Indulge in the ultimate spirits tasting experience with the Final Touch Revolve Spirits Tasting Glass Set. Crafted from 100 percent lead-free crystal, these glasses offer impeccable durability, clarity, and elegance. Designed for tasting a variety of spirits including gin, rum, tequila, and whiskey, each glass features a unique design that enhances the nosing of aromas. Simply place the glass onto its side and gently roll or spin it like a top to create a natural liquid motion, further intensifying the aromatic profile of your favourite spirits. With a capacity of up to 2 oz (60 ml), these glasses are ideal for discerning enthusiasts seeking to fully appreciate the complexities of their chosen libations. Plus, the cold-cut rim ensures an optimum mouthfeel with every sip, making this set a must-have for any spirits connoisseur. Priced at Rs 3,099.
Experience luxury like never before with the Royal Brierley Harris Ink Blue Tumbler Glass. Crafted with precision, this sturdy tumbler glass boasts sweeping cuts that enhance its brilliant sparkle. Mouth-blown and meticulously hand-decorated in England, this ink blue crystal tumbler is not only perfect for enjoying whisky and other spirits but also ideal for savouring your favourite soft drinks. Priced at Rs 8,699.
Elevate your champagne experience with the exquisite Final Touch Champagne Lead Free Crystal Glasses. Crafted with DuraShield lead-free crystal reinforced with titanium, these glasses offer unparalleled durability, resisting chips and scratches with ease. Barium, replacing lead, ensures a lightweight crystal that shines with brilliance. The contemporary v-shaped bowl is crafted to maximise the flavour and aroma of your favourite bubbly, ensuring that every sip is a celebration of sophistication. Priced at Rs 7,599.
Elevate your drinking experience with the Royal Brierley Barra Ink Blue Globe Tumbler. Crafted from mouth-blown ink blue crystal, this tumbler boasts sweeping crosscuts that bestow upon it a special sparkle and luxurious tactile quality. Perfect for gifting, this tumbler is a great idea for any occasion. It can also be paired with other colour options available in this collection for a cohesive and stylish set. Priced at Rs 8,199.
Indulge in the mesmerizing allure of Barcraft Metallic Finish Shot Glasses. This set of four glasses promises an enchanting 'hologram' shot experience, perfect for this summer's gatherings. The iridescent, holographic-style finish adds a contemporary flair to the classic design, ensuring they become the focal point of your next celebration. Whether you're hosting a formal party or a casual get-together, these shimmering shot glasses are bound to captivate your guests. As they shimmer and change colour under the light, they create an elegant effect that is truly spellbinding. Priced at Rs 2,599.