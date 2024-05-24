This Kolkata-based home decor label brings the colours of spring to its new collection
The new collection from Kolkata’s Onset Homes is all about vibrant colours, spring-summer natural details, and warm colours. Founder Neha Jhunjhunwala chats with Indulge about this special collection which has been designed and launched in collaboration with specially-abled collaborators.
Tell us about the latest collection.
Onset Homes has launched its very special Summer Collection of soft furnishings in collaboration with the Manovikas Kendra, an institution in Kolkata that imparts education to the differently-abled. Flair of Nature, celebrates and showcases the ingenious potential of the gifted collaborators. This soulful endeavour has been initiated to celebrate the 50 years of Manovikas Kendra.
What is the inspiration behind it?
Drawing inspiration from nature, the designs accentuate flowers, leaves and birds in a cacophony of shades. The final result is the sublime evocation of a nature scape, a dazzling display of hidden brilliance and tinctures. The patterns have been translated into intriguing statement pieces of soft furnishings for your space. Cushions, Throws, Mats, and Runners- designed with dexterous detail in mercerised cotton and tweeds, the amalgamation is built on the foundation of love and gratification.
What colour palettes have been used?
We used happy fresh spring colours such as pinks, orange, lime greens, turquoise.
What design philosophy has gone into creating the collection?
We wanted to have elements from nature- as these are stuff that the youngsters could connect with and also feel happy making them.
Do you weave in sustainability in your collections and how?
We use only natural fibres in our fabric and ensure that our dyes are all azo-free.
Any styling tips with items from the collection to give your rooms a summer vibe?
Our cushions are so vibrant and happy and also versatile that they could be used in a wide way and with much ease. Throw in these cushions with some solid colour cushions you might at least be having and your room will get an instant happy and cozy vibe.
Are you currently working on any collection?
Yes, our next collection is one which has handwoven cushions and throws as the main heroes. It’s an earthy and warm-toned collection.
Available online. Price Rs 950+ onwards