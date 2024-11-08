Add a touch of glamour to your festive table with this new opulent serveware collection

When you think about a get-together, an image of the table filled with sweets, spice and all things nice come up. While we put so much effort in the preparation of each of these dishes, why serve them in mundane serve ware? Nestasia’s Nestluxe collection has a stunning range of bowls and stands which will enhance the experience of these mouthwatering delicacies.

This collection, reflecting glamour and opulence, has heavy use of gold, reflective finishes and embossed glass; with the primary materials used, being glass and metal. The gold-tinted finish, textured diamond patterns with crystal clear reflections exude pure luxury. “These pieces exemplify a contemporary design philosophy that merges beauty with practicality, making them perfect for enhancing any home’s décor,” says Aditi Murarka Agrawal the co-founder of Nestasia.

While talking about the creative process behind this collection, Aditi says that, it all began with ideation, where they conducted research on current trends and historical design influences. During the design phase, they sketched initial concepts and selected materials that aligned with the vision for elegance and functionality. This was followed by prototyping, where samples were created which went through multiple rounds of testing. Finally, in the execution stage, they finalized the designs, collaborated closely with artisans.

Aditi excitedly tells us about the three must-haves of this collection; Glass 2 Tier Decorative Bowl Stand — a sleek, modern design, with a stand that brings an ethereal elegance to any tabletop, Multilayer Decorative Rotating Glass Bowls Set of 5 — combining functionality with style, a decor piece that allows you to showcase a variety of objects while leaving a lasting impression on guests, and Luxury Floor Candle Holder Set—an elegant way to create warmth in the house.

As this collection was designed keeping the upcoming festive season in mind, they recognised customer trends for this particular season before choosing the materials and design. “This festive season, we are witnessing a notable shift towards sustainable decor that prioritizes modern aesthetics; and we have tried to incorporate exactly that in this collection,” says Aditi.

Prices INR 1,000 onwards. Available online.