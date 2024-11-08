Discover LMNOH: Whimsical, playful furniture inspired by everyday life and craftsmanship

Does whimsical, playful furniture sound like something you resonate with? Well, LMNOH is here to give you just that. Samarth, the co-founder got the idea of starting this when he was building his home, and did not find a lot of pieces he resonated with — playful and whimsical pieces. This brand has a collection of furniture, seating, lighting, and objects, all inspired by “random things in life.”

“Our process is very instinctive. We may find some of the most mundane things around and get inspired by them,” says Samarth. Giving an example for this, he talks about the Pin Table made from aluminium, which was inspired by the softboard pins. They also find inspiration in materials, “have fun with them, and get to know newer aspects of them in the process.” It is the amalgamation of different materials in each piece which stands out in all their collections.

While talking about amalgamation of materials, Samarth talks about their Sambal table, made by artisans in Sambal. This piece has pigmented bone inlay, wood, a resin top and an aluminium frame. He also mentions Jasper, inspired by the semiprecious stone. They played around with the characteristics of this stone, and in the final product, seamlessly combined all three colours (green, black and red) to make one table top. This table, again, has the framework of aluminium. The nexus table, he says has a lot of blingy polarised glass; some find it too blingy, and for some it just perfectly matched their style.