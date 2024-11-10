In a world awash with mass-produced plastic toys and disposable furniture, Cinta stands as a beacon of elegance, craftsmanship, and sustainability. Infused with a deep reverence for traditional artistry, it brings the ageless beauty of handcrafted rattan into children’s rooms, transforming everyday spaces into enchanting worlds of imagination. So, this Children’s Day, elevate your child’s spaces with the timeless charm of handcrafted rattan.
Born from a passion for global craftsmanship, Cinta partners with skilled artisans to create heirloom-quality rattan pieces that are not only functional but filled with character. Each piece tells a story of dedication and artistry, lovingly crafted to bring a touch of magic to a child’s room. Whether it’s a whimsical rattan bed, a playful storage basket, or a charming toy, every item reflects the exceptional skill passed down through generations of Indonesian artisans.
Sustainability runs through the brand's DNA, not just in the material choices but also in the design. It’s signature collection is designed to grow with children, from nursery essentials to imaginative play items, ensuring that each piece adapts to the evolving needs of a child’s space. Every design is rigorously safety-tested, yet retains the organic warmth and charm inherent in rattan’s natural form, striking the perfect balance between function, beauty, and ethical production.
Rattan, a sustainable and eco-friendly material, is the foundation of the brand’s philosophy. It works closely with local rattan farming communities, supporting fair wages and sustainable harvesting practices that not only protect the environment but also safeguard traditional craftsmanship for generations to come.
“We believe in creating pieces that do more than beautify spaces. We’re preserving and celebrating the ancient art of rattan weaving with each creation,” says Rupika Harshwardhan, founder of Cinta. “Our artisans pour their hearts into every piece, ensuring that each curve, each weave, meets our exacting standards, all while honoring the natural beauty of the material,” she adds.
As modern parents increasingly seek thoughtful, sustainable alternatives to conventional children’s furniture, these handcrafted rattan pieces offer a refreshing, timeless solution.
Price on request.
Available online.
