WoodFeather's Airborn Collection: Luxury aviation décor reimagining fighter jets into art

Step into a realm where history meets artistry, where the remnants of aviation legends are reborn as stunning centerpieces for modern living. WoodFeather, the renowned luxury aviation décor brand, invites you to experience the magic of their latest collection, Airborn.
Imagine a world where retired fighter jets and iconic commercial airplanes transform into breathtaking artworks that not only captivate the eye but also tell the stories of their storied pasts. Each meticulously crafted piece in this collection is a celebration of flight, designed to ignite your imagination and elevate your space.
The collection honours the spirit of flight while inspiring dreams of adventure and exploration. It includes a series of statement art pieces that repurpose relics of retired iconic fighter jets and commercial airplanes, transforming them into breathtaking collector's artworks that blend aviation heritage with contemporary design.
These striking pieces of Indian aviation history are meant to make a bold and dramatic statement in any space and setting.
“Airborn is more than just a furniture collection; it’s a living tribute to the historic legacy of flight,” says Akshay Sharma, founder of WoodFeather. “Each statement piece serves not only as a striking focal point but also as a celebration of aviation history, crafted with meticulous attention to detail,” he shares. The brand’s experts have invested countless hours restoring each salvaged element, preserving the unique stories that these once-forgotten aircraft embody.
Highlights of the collection include a stunning sofa crafted from an 18-foot-long MiG-21 drop tank, a sophisticated conference table made from a MiG-21 afterburner, and coffee tables ingeniously reimagined from engine turbines. Akshay shares, “Each item is a testament to the seamless fusion of art and engineering in every home.”
Founded in 2015, WoodFeather began with a vision of sharing the stories of flight through beautifully handcrafted décor. The brand has garnered accolades for its bespoke propellers and is the only one with global rights to create the Official Top Gun Maverick propellers. With a clientele that includes aviation enthusiasts, celebrities, and industrialists, the pieces are more than décor; they are conversations waiting to unfold.
The collection also reflects the brand’s commitment to environmental sustainability and exceptional craftsmanship. Furthermore, each item in this collection is unique, serving as both a head-turner and a conversation starter for discerning collectors.
“After four years of dedicated effort, sourcing and working with these items has been an extraordinary challenge due to their rarity and the difficulty of handling the highly advanced aerospace materials. Refurbishing them while preserving their unique battle scars has been a significant undertaking. However, once you learn the story behind each piece, you understand the value of the time and effort invested,” Akshay adds.
Price on request.
Available online.
