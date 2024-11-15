‘Anaar Bazaar’ is inspired by the symbolism of pomegranate

The symbolism of pomegranate and its meaning is deeply embedded in the history of our culture, showcasing abundance, prosperity and growth. All of these words aptly depict the spirit of festivity, prosperity and love. That apart, what influenced Somya Suresh, co-founder, Nurture India, to come up with a collection titled Anaar Bazaar, is rooted in her childhood memories.

“If you’ve been brought up in a middle-class household in India, you probably know that the anaar is always a fruit that is a stretch to afford on a daily basis, so it was the fruit with a special status. Every time we bought some home, this fruit always made sure that we earned it! Cutting off the skin ever so gently, so you don’t cut any extra and waste any of ruby red pearls, and slowly yet steadily one by one, separating each kernel from its skin, all while letting the red juice from fruit become one with your fingers. The meaning of the anaar may have changed from a fruit that was revered for its immortality in the ancient civilisations to that of modern day, medicinal superfood, but the presence of it in our lives still remains unchanged, bringing with it unbridled joy, every time it’s offered,” she says.