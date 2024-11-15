Rare Lily: Redefining luxury home décor with vintage treasures, bespoke furniture, and unique art in Chennai

A new name is making waves in the world of luxury home décor in the city. Rare Lily isn’t just a boutique; it’s a carefully crafted universe of design, where every piece tells a story. Founded by sibling duo Aarthi Nahar and Adarsh Chuttar, this boutique is a reflection of their shared passion for artistry, innovation, and the finer things in life. With a curated selection of vintage treasures, bespoke furniture, and unique art, it promises to redefine how we think about interiors.

“We wanted a name that was as unique as our store,” says Aarthi, as she explains the inspiration behind the boutique’s intriguing name. “Lilies are common, yet they are rare in their beauty. Our concept is something familiar. It’s a space where luxury meets accessibility, and every item, from the smallest curios to the most opulent furniture, has been handpicked for its exceptional quality and design.”

At Rare Lily, the concept of luxury is built on curation. The boutique’s collection is a harmonious blend of vintage finds, custom-designed furniture, and artistic décor sourced from master artisans across the globe. Whether it’s the vibrant, bold rugs from Loops by Lathika or the premium upholstery from Luxure Furnishings, every corner of Rare Lily is a treasure trove waiting to be discovered. “We travel far and wide—across the country and beyond—to find pieces that are not just beautiful but meaningful,” says Adarsh, adding that their personal touch is evident in each carefully chosen piece.