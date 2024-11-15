Rare Lily: Redefining luxury home décor with vintage treasures, bespoke furniture, and unique art in Chennai

A new name is making waves in the world of luxury home décor in the city. Rare Lily isn’t just a boutique; it’s a carefully crafted universe of design, where every piece tells a story. Founded by sibling duo Aarthi Nahar and Adarsh Chuttar, this boutique is a reflection of their shared passion for artistry, innovation, and the finer things in life. With a curated selection of vintage treasures, bespoke furniture, and unique art, it promises to redefine how we think about interiors.
“We wanted a name that was as unique as our store,” says Aarthi, as she explains the inspiration behind the boutique’s intriguing name. “Lilies are common, yet they are rare in their beauty. Our concept is something familiar. It’s a space where luxury meets accessibility, and every item, from the smallest curios to the most opulent furniture, has been handpicked for its exceptional quality and design.”
At Rare Lily, the concept of luxury is built on curation. The boutique’s collection is a harmonious blend of vintage finds, custom-designed furniture, and artistic décor sourced from master artisans across the globe. Whether it’s the vibrant, bold rugs from Loops by Lathika or the premium upholstery from Luxure Furnishings, every corner of Rare Lily is a treasure trove waiting to be discovered. “We travel far and wide—across the country and beyond—to find pieces that are not just beautiful but meaningful,” says Adarsh, adding that their personal touch is evident in each carefully chosen piece.
For those looking for something truly unique, the brand offers a bespoke furniture design service. Whether you need a custom dining table, a one-of-a-kind armchair, or a full-scale interior makeover, you will find it here to bring your vision to life. “We are working on launching our own collection of furniture. We’re also collaborating with some of the best designers in Chennai to create pieces that blend contemporary design with timeless elegance,” says Adarsh.
In addition to furniture, they also collaborate with renowned brands and artisans to offer everything you need to complete your home’s look. Through The Artemist, a premier art consultancy based in Kolkata, clients can receive personalised art recommendations via video calls, ensuring the perfect piece for every space. The brand’s partnership with Loops by Lathika brings exclusive, customisable rugs to the store, while Luxure Furnishings provides curated premium fabrics for everything from upholstery to curtains. “We wanted to offer a 360-degree solution for home décor. Whether you need art, textiles, or even personalised rugs, we have it all,” says Aarthi.
Chennai’s design trends are shifting towards sustainable, eco-friendly solutions, with a particular focus on local materials and passive cooling techniques. The boutique reflects these trends, with pieces that celebrate the city’s cultural heritage, such as Chettinad tiles and kolam-inspired patterns, while embracing minimalist, clean lines and biophilic design. “Chennai’s design scene is evolving, and we’re excited to be a part of that change,” adds Adarsh.
Price starts at Rs 600. At Raja Annamalai Puram.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin