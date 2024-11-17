Discover Gulzaar by FA Home: Kashmir-inspired luxury home textiles with timeless craftsmanship

There is a timeless quality in the beauty of Kashmir, one that captures the soul with its breathtaking landscapes, rich history, and intricate craftsmanship. This essence has been delicately woven into FA Home’s latest collection, Gulzaar—a luxurious line of home textiles that effortlessly bridges the region’s storied past and the contemporary needs of modern living.

Gulzaar is more than just a collection; it is a tribute to the artistic mastery of Kashmir, a poetic reflection of its cultural and natural richness. The name Gulzaar, meaning garden of flowers, beautifully encapsulates the collection’s floral motifs, which are inspired by the vibrant landscapes of Kashmir. From the graceful Chinar leaves to the iconic Kashmiri roses, each motif is a brushstroke of nature’s finest elements, woven with deep respect for centuries-old craft techniques.

Aditi Thatai, the founder of FA Home, shares, “The Gulzaar collection draws deep inspiration from Kashmir’s rich history and its artistic legacy. Centuries of skilled craftsmanship seen in carpets, Pashmina shawls, walnut wood carvings, and more, are the foundation for this collection. It’s a way to bring a piece of Kashmir’s artistic confluence into the modern home.”