Discover Gulzaar by FA Home: Kashmir-inspired luxury home textiles with timeless craftsmanship

There is a timeless quality in the beauty of Kashmir, one that captures the soul with its breathtaking landscapes, rich history, and intricate craftsmanship. This essence has been delicately woven into FA Home’s latest collection, Gulzaar—a luxurious line of home textiles that effortlessly bridges the region’s storied past and the contemporary needs of modern living.
Gulzaar is more than just a collection; it is a tribute to the artistic mastery of Kashmir, a poetic reflection of its cultural and natural richness. The name Gulzaar, meaning garden of flowers, beautifully encapsulates the collection’s floral motifs, which are inspired by the vibrant landscapes of Kashmir. From the graceful Chinar leaves to the iconic Kashmiri roses, each motif is a brushstroke of nature’s finest elements, woven with deep respect for centuries-old craft techniques.
Aditi Thatai, the founder of FA Home, shares, “The Gulzaar collection draws deep inspiration from Kashmir’s rich history and its artistic legacy. Centuries of skilled craftsmanship seen in carpets, Pashmina shawls, walnut wood carvings, and more, are the foundation for this collection. It’s a way to bring a piece of Kashmir’s artistic confluence into the modern home.”
At the heart of Gulzaar lies the exquisite embroidery work that elevates each piece. Sozni, a traditional hand embroidery technique from the Kashmir valley, is used extensively throughout the collection. This intricate needlework, often taking years to complete a single piece, creates patterns that resemble fine tapestry, adding a luxurious depth to each design. Alongside sozni, aari work further enhances the beauty of the collection.
Aditi explains, “The highlight of this collection is definitely the Sozni embroidery. It is a labour-intensive technique that involves threading fine silk and cotton in such a way that it almost looks like a painting on fabric. It’s one of the most intricate forms of handcrafting, and it truly reflects the craftsmanship of Kashmir.”
The colour palette of Gulzaar is just as thoughtful. Inspired by the ethereal beauty of Kashmir’s changing landscapes, the collection’s shades evoke the warmth of saffron fields, the cool serenity of lakes, and the rich, earthy tones of the valley’s gardens. These carefully curated colours bring the spirit of Kashmir into every home.
Aditi concludes, “Each piece in the Gulzaar collection is designed to enhance both everyday living and special occasions. It’s about creating a space that’s as beautiful as it is comfortable, a space that feels like home.”
Price start at Rs 5,000. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com