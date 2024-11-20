Cozy up in style: Fireplace setups to transform your home

As winter’s chill settles in, nothing transforms your home into a serene sanctuary quite like a beautifully styled fireplace. The flickering flames, the warmth of the hearth, and the glow they cast throughout the room—there’s something magical about gathering around a fireplace that makes it the perfect centerpiece for your winter retreat. This season, fireplaces are taking center stage with chic and cozy setups that blend rustic charm, modern sophistication, and timeless elegance. Whether you're drawn to minimalistic designs, classic luxury, or contemporary flair, these fireplace styling ideas will inspire you to create a space that exudes comfort, warmth, and beauty.

Aashi Gupta, the founder and principal designer of Aashi Gupta Designs, suggests creating a soft, flickering glow by arranging pillar candles of varying heights within your fireplace opening. This simple yet elegant setup brings a warm ambiance to your home, reminiscent of a crackling fire without the need for logs.