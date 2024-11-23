Bring a breath of fresh air to your home with these sustainable pieces with modern designs

Sustainability lies at the core of Furgonomics’ design philosophy, where the brand’s commitment to eco-conscious choices, local materials, and traditional craftsmanship transforms contemporary spaces with deep cultural significance. With a passionate focus on reviving India’s lesser-known, often forgotten arts, it brings a breath of fresh air to time-honored techniques, creating pieces that not only honour cultural heritage but also promote meaningful, sustainable design for the modern world.

“Reviving these invaluable arts is an endeavor close to our hearts,” say founders Joya Nandurdikar and Amrita Guha. “While it requires patience, every choice we make brings us closer to creating beautiful, functional spaces that carry the unique artistry and timeless stories of India’s heritage forward.”

Signature creations like Jalkritistara, Kriya Console, Echoes of an Era, and Lingam draw inspiration from India’s vast cultural landscape, fusing materiality with storytelling, and showcasing the country’s rich craft heritage through a contemporary lens. Each piece celebrates both tradition and modernity, resulting in a truly luxurious and artistic offering.