Bring a breath of fresh air to your home with these sustainable pieces with modern designs

Sustainability lies at the core of Furgonomics’ design philosophy, where the brand’s commitment to eco-conscious choices, local materials, and traditional craftsmanship transforms contemporary spaces with deep cultural significance. With a passionate focus on reviving India’s lesser-known, often forgotten arts, it brings a breath of fresh air to time-honored techniques, creating pieces that not only honour cultural heritage but also promote meaningful, sustainable design for the modern world.
“Reviving these invaluable arts is an endeavor close to our hearts,” say founders Joya Nandurdikar and Amrita Guha. “While it requires patience, every choice we make brings us closer to creating beautiful, functional spaces that carry the unique artistry and timeless stories of India’s heritage forward.”
Signature creations like Jalkritistara, Kriya Console, Echoes of an Era, and Lingam draw inspiration from India’s vast cultural landscape, fusing materiality with storytelling, and showcasing the country’s rich craft heritage through a contemporary lens. Each piece celebrates both tradition and modernity, resulting in a truly luxurious and artistic offering.
A luxurious ensemble of tables that pays homage to the intricate silver inlay of Rajasthan’s Koftgiri craft, Jalkritistara brings together unexpected materials like textured pyrite, smoky quartz, and burl veneer to create a visually stunning layered effect. The fusion of height and finishes, with marble delicately supported by a circular brass base, strikes a perfect balance between elegance and functionality. The trapezoidal golden metal base ties the collection together, exuding sophistication and unity.
Inspired by the organic elegance of nature’s growth, the Kriya Console embodies transformation through its fluid, sculptural form. Crafted using Dokra and monolith materials, this piece captures the essence of life’s evolution, offering a tactile quality reminiscent of a whispering breeze. The console’s barely-there presence adds an ethereal beauty to any space, making it both a functional element and a sculptural statement.
A tribute to India’s diverse craft traditions, Echoes of an Era combines Tarkashi brass wire embossing from Rajasthan with the iconic Kantha patterns of West Bengal. This tall unit tells a layered narrative of heritage and modernity, with asymmetrical shutters that evoke thought-provoking dialogues between cultures. Its striking design makes it a perfect centerpiece, bridging historical artistry with contemporary aesthetics.
Inspired by spirituality and sacred symbols, Lingam merges traditional materials with modern design. Shola, a reed used in religious ceremonies, is encased in glass and porcelain, while a black Odisha stone base grounds the piece in ancient rituals. The Tripundra motif—the sacred Shiva tilak—imparts timeless reverence, while its sleek modern structure brings it seamlessly into today’s design-conscious spaces, adding a sense of peace and introspection.
At Furgonomics, the design philosophy blends traditional craftsmanship with contemporary flair, creating pieces that not only celebrate India’s craft heritage but also elevate any space. The carefully curated palette of materials, such as basalt, pyrite, lapis lazuli, and marble, complements rich accents of semi-precious stones and metals like malachite, brass, and mother of pearl. This fusion of textures and colours brings together functionality and artistry in perfect harmony.
Muted tones of browns, greys, and earthy shades form the backdrop of this collection, allowing the natural beauty of the materials to shine. Rich accents in stones and metals provide depth and luxury, resulting in designs that feel both timeless and modern—luxurious yet grounded in tradition.
How to style your home with pieces from Furgonomics
“Consider how each piece interacts with your home’s atmosphere. The Kriya Console, with its organic shape and natural materials, is ideal for foyers or living rooms, evoking an air of ethereal beauty and transformation. Its subtle form enhances the space, bringing a touch of nature’s fluidity into modern interiors,” Joya and Amrita tell us.
The Jalkritistara ensemble, with its silver inlay and rich textures, is perfect for a drawing room or lounge. The varying heights and materials like marble and quartz add visual richness, making this ensemble both functional and a stunning conversation piece.
“For spaces that tell a story, the Echoes of an Era unit is a powerful addition. Its bold juxtaposition of Tarkashi and Kantha crafts offers a historical depth, making it perfect for living rooms or hallways where it can serve as both a piece of furniture and a piece of art,” the founders share.
Finally, the Lingam offers a sense of calm and reverence to any room, whether placed in entryways or quiet corners. Its symbolic significance combined with contemporary materials like Shola and Odisha stone creates a serene and balanced atmosphere, perfect for modern interiors that seek to merge spirituality with sophisticated design.
Each piece is more than just an object; it’s a celebration of India’s craft heritage and an embodiment of a sustainable, luxurious lifestyle that enhances the beauty of contemporary living spaces.
Price & availability on request.
