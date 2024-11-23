Diviana: Redefining luxury with Indian craftsmanship and global appeal

Marco Corti, art director, Kapil Chopra, founder, Diviana, speak to us more about their store in Milan and the new collections:

A bold move to Milan

"Milan is more than just another showroom location—it’s a powerful statement. As the global capital of design and fashion, Milan aligns perfectly with the brand's ethos of creativity, innovation, and elegance. With this new showroom, we aim to cater to Europe’s discerning clientele, offering them high-quality craftsmanship, luxurious aesthetics, and impeccable design that stands the test of time," says Kapil.

Curating the Sublime and Q Collections

"The Sublime and Q collections bring together over 250 bespoke designs, each with a unique narrative yet united by the brand's commitment to excellence. The Sublime Collection draws inspiration from the refined elegance of 1920s and 1930s Italian architecture, focusing on clean lines and understated luxury. In contrast, the Q Collection embraces modern minimalism, featuring softer, contemporary aesthetics. Despite their diversity, both collections share a vision of sophistication and artistry, with exceptional craftsmanship at their core," says Marco

Fusing traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern design

Both collections integrate traditional Indian craftsmanship into contemporary design seamlessly. "The Sublime Collection, for example, incorporates intricate hand-carved details inspired by India’s rich artisanal heritage, reimagined in modern, sleek forms. Meanwhile, the Q Collection combines curved edges and soft pastel tones with hand-finished woodwork and textiles, blending the old with the new for a truly global appeal," says Marco.

A creative vision with Marco Corti

Marco drew inspiration from the elegance of early 20th-century Italian interiors for the Sublime Collection, where form and function coexisted harmoniously. For the Q Collection, global minimalist design trends were the key influence. His creative process distilled these influences into designs that resonate with contemporary luxury while remaining true to the brand's commitment to timeless craftsmanship.

Commitment to excellence in craftsmanship

The craftsmanship behind the Diviana collections is unparalleled. Using premium materials such as sustainably sourced wood, handwoven textiles, and high-quality metals, the pieces are elevated through precision joinery, intricate carving, and hand-finishing. These techniques reflect the brand's dedication to merging traditional artisanal skills with advanced technologies to create pieces of true luxury.

A bold new narrative for global home decor

The Sublime and Q Collections challenge the traditional narratives of luxury furniture by blending Indian craftsmanship with international design sensibilities. These collections offer a unique perspective that celebrates heritage while pushing the boundaries of modern design. Their versatility makes them perfect for various interiors, contributing to a growing acceptance of Indian luxury within the global home décor scene.

The future of Indian craftsmanship in global design trends

"Indian craftsmanship has the potential to become a "defining feature of global design, particularly as authenticity, sustainability, and cultural narratives gain importance worldwide. The brand plans to continue pushing creative boundaries by exploring new materials, collaborating with international designers, and blending traditional techniques with contemporary aesthetics to position Indian craftsmanship at the heart of global luxury," says Kapil.

Price starts at approximately €2000, with bespoke designs and customisation options influencing final costs.