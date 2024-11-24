Avian’s Festive Collection is all about timeless luxury and elegant designs

As the festive season draws near, it’s the perfect time to refresh your home with luxurious, timeless furniture that enhances the spirit of togetherness and celebration. Avian, a premier name in luxury home furniture based out of New Delhi, has brought out its Festive Collection. Rooted in impeccable craftsmanship and an unwavering commitment to elegance, this collection promises to transform your living spaces into luxurious sanctuaries for both quiet reflection and festive gatherings.

Pradeep Singh Puri, the visionary behind Avian, shares the inspiration and essence of the collection. “The Festive Collection is a celebration of warmth, joy, and elegance—values that define the season,” he says.

The living room, often the heart of the home, takes center stage in the new collection. Signature sofas, plush lounge chairs, and modern coffee tables transform this space into the ultimate destination for relaxation and socialising. Rich, bold fabrics like velvet, along with contemporary designs, ensure both comfort and visual appeal. Whether you’re hosting intimate family gatherings or festive celebrations, these pieces make a statement. Pradeep adds, “Our living room pieces are designed to foster connection, offering both warmth and luxury. They create an inviting space for people to come together and celebrate.”