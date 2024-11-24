East Lifestyle’s Pret Collection 2024: Luxury furniture made accessible with timeless craftsmanship

In a bold move towards redefining luxury and convenience, East Lifestyle has unveiled its much-anticipated Pret Collection 2024. Known for its signature blend of bespoke craftsmanship and timeless design, this new range brings ready-made luxury furniture to the forefront, offering an elevated experience for design lovers who crave quality without the long wait.
Kabir Bhasin, design head of East Lifestyle, shared his inspiration behind the collection, stating, “At East Lifestyle, we understand that luxury doesn’t always wait. With the Pret Collection 2024, we’ve curated pieces that embody our commitment to fine craftsmanship, but with the added convenience of being ready for our clients exactly when they need it.”
This new line is aimed at the modern consumer who desires luxury, durability, and style with the added benefit of immediacy. The Pret Collection stands as a sophisticated solution to the growing demand for ready-to-buy furniture, offering pieces that are thoughtfully designed to complement any space without the extensive lead times usually associated with bespoke furniture. As Kabir puts it, “This collection strikes the perfect balance between accessibility and refinement, ensuring that our clients experience luxury without the wait.”
From the Cane Collection, which embraces the latest trends in modern design, to the iconic Club Chair, exuding timeless sophistication, the Pret Collection brings classic craftsmanship into contemporary living. A key highlight is the Maloof Rocking Chair, an intricate yet functional piece inspired by the legendary woodworker Sam Maloof, reflecting both beauty and exceptional craftsmanship.
Each piece in the Pret Collection 2024 blends traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics, ensuring versatility and elegance. “The collection integrates the latest trends, like the use of organic rattan, which is not only stylish but practical for Indian interiors,” explains Kabir.
For Kabir, one standout piece is the Maloof Rocking Chair. “This chair is a masterpiece of form and function. It’s not just furniture; it’s a celebration of craftsmanship that demands attention in any room,” he says.
Price starts at Rs 25,000. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com