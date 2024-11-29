Up above the world so high: These ceiling wallpapers transform spaces into regal experiences!

The collection features designs that break the monotony of bare ceilings, adding texture, depth, and luxury to any space. “Aadi-Ananta, meaning ‘a beginning without an end’ in Sanskrit, reflects the infinite possibilities of art. Our designs transcend borders and eras, blending creativity and cultural fusion to offer endless potential,” explains the co-founder, Ashutosh.

This collection is a celebration of global artistry, merging traditional Indian craftsmanship with international influences. Drawing from Persian, European, Oriental, and Indian art forms, Aadi Ananta brings cultural richness to life through luxurious wallpapers and fabrics.

The Maharaja Maharani Canopy wallpaper transforms any room into a royal haven, inspired by the intricate miniature and Pahadi art of North India. The Stories Ethnic Theme wallpaper creates an ethereal atmosphere, enveloping the room in blues inspired by traditional Indian art. Mythical scenes and cascading waterfalls transport the viewer to a dreamlike world.