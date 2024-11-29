Up above the world so high: These ceiling wallpapers transform spaces into regal experiences!
Ceiling wallpapers are making a bold return, once again claiming their place as the crown jewel of interior design. Once the hallmark of royal palaces, intricate ceiling art now adds depth, character, and grandeur to modern spaces. These wallpapers transform overlooked areas into dramatic focal points, enveloping the room in a visually captivating story. With echoes of opulent palace frescoes and geometric wonders, ceiling wallpapers have evolved into an immersive experience that goes beyond decoration.
Life n Colors, a premier home décor brand, embraces this trend with a captivating new collection, Aadi Ananta, inspired by India’s royal heritage. Drawing from the visual traditions of Mughal art, Persian carpets, and Rajput paintings, the collection turns ceilings into regal canvases. The lush colours, intricate patterns, and historical narratives elevate interior design to an art form.
The collection features designs that break the monotony of bare ceilings, adding texture, depth, and luxury to any space. “Aadi-Ananta, meaning ‘a beginning without an end’ in Sanskrit, reflects the infinite possibilities of art. Our designs transcend borders and eras, blending creativity and cultural fusion to offer endless potential,” explains the co-founder, Ashutosh.
This collection is a celebration of global artistry, merging traditional Indian craftsmanship with international influences. Drawing from Persian, European, Oriental, and Indian art forms, Aadi Ananta brings cultural richness to life through luxurious wallpapers and fabrics.
The Maharaja Maharani Canopy wallpaper transforms any room into a royal haven, inspired by the intricate miniature and Pahadi art of North India. The Stories Ethnic Theme wallpaper creates an ethereal atmosphere, enveloping the room in blues inspired by traditional Indian art. Mythical scenes and cascading waterfalls transport the viewer to a dreamlike world.
Stories Stunning Art features a panoramic landscape of mythical creatures and flowing rivers, rooted in Indian artistic heritage. It invites elegance and imagination into the room. The Rahnuma Carpet Pattern wallpaper exudes timeless luxury, blending Persian and Indian motifs into an opulent design.
“By working with local artisans and using antique paintings as inspiration, we ensured each piece is meticulously crafted,” says Ashutosh.
Life n Colors’ ceiling wallpapers transform spaces into regal experiences, blending history, artistry, and luxury in every design.
Price on request. Available online.
